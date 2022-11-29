Wexford

See photos of huge Wexford crowd braving the elements for Santa’s grand entrance as Christmas festivities begin

James, Joanne, Lar and Joan O'Connor Expand
Clr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, and Santa turned on the Christmas Lights in Wexford on Saturday afternoon. Expand
The Star Carriers. Expand
Crowds at the event. Expand
Sophie Doyle, Chris Doyle and Korey Farell at the turning on of the Christmas Lights in Wexford on Saturday afternoon. Expand
Leah Murphy, Eabha O'Mara, Donna O'Brien, Fiona Murphy and Conor Murphy. Expand
Lisa, Aria and Liam Walsh. Expand
Padraig, Stella, Grainne and Louis Parle. Expand
Characters from this year's panto 'Aladdin'. Expand
The Zumba Band. Expand
The Sleigh carriers. Expand
George McManus, Johnny McManus and Alex Cullen. Expand

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun following Santa’s grand arrival into Wexford town last Saturday afternoon. Mr and Mrs Claus were part of the Winterland Parade which braved the stormy conditions to entertain all those who had patiently waited in the rain and wind.

The parade included members of Wexford Pantomime Society, the nasty Ice Queen Jacqueline Frost and Santa’s elves, however, the stars of the day were of course, Santa and Mrs Claus who, from their giant sleigh, collected letters from the thousands of boys and girls lining the streets.

When the parade arrived onto Wexford Quay, the Wexford Pantomime Choir were in full voice from the stage entertaining the huge crowds with Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus took to the stage, joining MC Lee Hynes, the cast of Aladdin and Mayor Maura Bell. Unfortunately, Jacqueline Frost also managed to sneak on stage, trying to race to the big switch before Santa. 

Of course, Santa won out, and after a countdown, he hit the switch and Wexford Quay and town was lit up for Christmas. And Santa’s North Pole Experience, featuring his hardest working elves, will be open on Wexford Quay from December 1-23 and tickets can be booked at wexfordwinterland.com.

