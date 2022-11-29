See photos of huge Wexford crowd braving the elements for Santa’s grand entrance as Christmas festivities begin

Sophie Doyle, Chris Doyle and Korey Farell at the turning on of the Christmas Lights in Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun following Santa’s grand arrival into Wexford town last Saturday afternoon. Mr and Mrs Claus were part of the Winterland Parade which braved the stormy conditions to entertain all those who had patiently waited in the rain and wind.

The parade included members of Wexford Pantomime Society, the nasty Ice Queen Jacqueline Frost and Santa’s elves, however, the stars of the day were of course, Santa and Mrs Claus who, from their giant sleigh, collected letters from the thousands of boys and girls lining the streets.

When the parade arrived onto Wexford Quay, the Wexford Pantomime Choir were in full voice from the stage entertaining the huge crowds with Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus took to the stage, joining MC Lee Hynes, the cast of Aladdin and Mayor Maura Bell. Unfortunately, Jacqueline Frost also managed to sneak on stage, trying to race to the big switch before Santa.

Of course, Santa won out, and after a countdown, he hit the switch and Wexford Quay and town was lit up for Christmas. And Santa’s North Pole Experience, featuring his hardest working elves, will be open on Wexford Quay from December 1-23 and tickets can be booked at wexfordwinterland.com.