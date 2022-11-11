Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts in Wexford hoping to celebrate 40th birthday with exciting new facility

Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts launched their 'All-Weather Pitch' fundraising drive on Friday morning last. Back; Senator Malcolm Byrne, Ray Nangle (Fresh Today) , School Mascot Kúl Kaatz, Dermot McDermot Deputy Principal, Charlie Stacey FAI and Cllr John Hegarty. Seated; Minister James Browne, Brigid Scully (Chairperson of the fundraising commitee) Mags Jordan principal, Cllr George Lawlor Chairperson Wexford County Council, Brendan Howlin TD and Verona Murphy TD.

As its 40th birthday approaches Scoil Mhuire in Coolcotts is working towards installing a facility which will benefit generations of Wexford children for years. It has officially launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for an brand new all-weather pitch at the school and hopes to have it ready by September 2023 when it celebrates 40 years in existence.

Local TDs Brendan Howlin, James Browne, and Verona Murphy were joined by Senator Malcolm Byrne, Chairperson of Wexford County Council (WCC) George Lawlor, Mayor Maura Bell, Councillor John Hegarty, and Monsignor Denis Lennon at the launch where pupils, staff, parents and members of the local community came to hear about plans for this exciting new venture.

The guests were entertained by the pupils from the school who sang their Scoil Mhuire anthem and teacher Caitriona Saunderson said it had been a “great way to kickstart the many exciting events we have planned over the next year in order to reach our goal”.

Those who wish to contribute to this cause can join the school’s weekly 50:50 draw which begins on Thursday, November 17. Entries cost €2 each or 3 for €5 and the first 50 entrants will receive a free €2 credit.

Already the school has received one significant donation from former pupil Ray Nangle, the CEO of FreshToday. Ray has donated €20,000 towards the pitch, a sum which the school said “will go a long way in helping us reach our goal”.

You can donate at: https://gofund.me/2b3b24f7