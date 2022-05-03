Sarah’s stunning performance earns her top prize in Wexford Has Talent final

Sarah Deevy, winner of the grand final of Wexford Has Talent, is presented with her winner's cheque of €2,000 by Darragh Clifford, Group Editor, People Newspapers (main sponsor), Enda Whelan, Chairman of the Sarsfields GAA Club and George Lawlor MC.

Sarah Deevy singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. Sarah was crowned the winner of The Grand Final of Wexford Has Talent in Clayton Whites Hotel on Sunday night.

A 13-year-old singing sensation from Tagoat had over 600 people on their feet on Sunday night as her rendition of 'Never Enough’ from the Greatest Showman won her top prize in the Wexford Has Talent grand final.

Sarah Deevy’s sensational performance left the audience and judges in no doubt as to who should go home with the top prize of €2,000 in the Wexford Has Talent competition, which is sponsored by People Newspapers.

Sarah's star turn was the highlight of an exceptional night for music, talent and performance as 14 acts kept the audience at Clayton Whites Hotel entertained throughout. The night was a roaring success, there was song, dance, gymnastics, rock bands and even a Glee Cub!

The audience was welcomed by the ever-entertaining host Cllr George Lawlor and judges Catherine Walsh, Marion O’Leary and Eric Hayes were on hand to offer the contestants feedback and to adjudicate. The judges described Sarah's performance as ‘a hugely emotional performance’ and stated that they were in awe of this young girl with this huge voice and the ability to use it so amazingly.

Sarah took her singing to a whole new level during the lockdowns, using this time to teach herself new songs and improve her technique. In 2020 she was invited to sing on RTE's "Two Talented" presented by rugby legend Donnacha O'Callaghan. From here she was invited to compete on other TV shows and in Dec 2021 she competed in Dublin's RDS against singers from all over Ireland and won 1st prize. So, who knows what’s next for Sarah.

The joint runners up announced were 19-year-old Contemporary Dance Artist Corey Lacey who performed to Sam Smith’s ‘The Writing is on the Wall’ and Gym Stars who performed to ‘Hit the road Jack’ – the gymnasts included Aoibhe Ormonde, Ava Broaders, Aoibvheann Ryan, Aoife Gough, Lily Murphy and Sarah Murphy.

The other talented finalists who took part included The Presentation School Choir - a group of talented students who give up most lunchtimes to rehearse and who are led by Soprano Lorna Mahon and who performed a mash-up of ‘Come Alive’ and ‘Dog Days are Over. The band ‘Heater’ from Enniscorthy which includes school friends Dean on guitar, Enda on Bass, Liam on drums and Jessi on vocals; 18-year-old singer Ciara Doherty from Wexford town who performed ‘All by myself’; Katelynn Harrington from Kildare who sang One Night Only, the band ‘No Hassle’ who is Conor Joyce and Tim Flood from Clonroche and Ethan Corcoran and Tomas Hynes from Glynn who are all school friends at Colaiste Abhin and who performed an original song; Chloe Murphy a 15-year-old singer from Bunclody who sang ‘Control’; 15-year-old Genevieve Fleming from Gorey who performed Don't Rain on my Parade’; the 16 performers from Glee Club in Wexford who performed Timewarp; Louis Hogan from Wexford Town who sang ‘Can't Take My Eyes off of You’; first cousins Cormac Cooper from Cloughbawn and Aine O’Neill from Rathnure who performed ‘Travelling Soldier; 16-year-old singer Kayleigh Doran from Glenbrien who performed ‘Lose you to love me’.

Commenting on the final, one of the organisers Enda Whelan said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of the magnificent performers – to everyone who auditioned right through to the finalists and winners, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for coming out to entertain us all. We hope that you enjoyed the experience as much as we did and that you might come back again in 2023!”