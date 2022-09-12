Sailing skills see Wexford kids take to the Tall Ships

The children of Southend showcased their skills at the annual Topaz boat racing in Maudlintown last weekend in an event organised by the local Family Resource Centre (SFRC). Although the last race was curtailed by the dying winds, the three underage races were completed with the children utilising abilities learned during courses ran by Colm O’Muiri and the rest of the team at the centre.

“We have 30 children on our sailing courses in SRFC, and have three different courses for them, and when they’re doing the courses and building up their skills, getting certificates,” explained Margaret Stafford of the SRFC. “The courses are only available to people from Southend, and they’re all recognised by Irish Sailing.”

Proving that the skills learned on the seas have stood them in good stead, several members of the sailing club were invited to take part in this year’s Tall Ships race which took place across Europe throughout July and August. “We had two 14-year-old boys and one of our adult men take part and three women who sailed on the Brian Boru. It’s opening up opportunities for women in sailing which weren’t there before, it’s more accepted for them now,” said Margaret.

The Topaz racing followed on from the sailing clubs recent Rosslare Burrow Memorial Annual Cot Race which raised €1555 for Wexford RNLI and €200 to the lifeboat memorial garden in Rosslare.