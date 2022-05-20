Ryan McMullan set for debut Wexford show at Crown Live

LANTERN Events have confirmed a Wexford debut for Co Down singer/songwriter Ryan McMullan as he looks forward to a gig at The Crown Live on Saturday, September 24.

Hailing from the small seaside town of Portaferry, McMullan has carved out a sterling reputation as one of the most exciting young performers around. This largely came off the back of huge sold-out shows in support of Dermot Kennedy at Belsonic in Ormeau Park as well as big gigs at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast and a sell-out Irish tour. He’s also toured with artists like Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Kodaline and Foy Vance.

Drawing favourable comparisons with Paolo Nutini and even early Tom Waits, McMullan has been putting in the graft on the pub scene for years. With his first album ‘Redesign’ set to drop in September 2022, Ryan describes it as “an album that was forever redesigning itself ; “Redesign” finally came to be. It began as a redesign of sound and aesthetic but quickly transformed into a redesign of the mind, so to speak. Taking on the challenges of feeling lonely, depression and confinement due to the pandemic, birthed true moments of love, hope and joy. A therapy in itself at a time when I needed it the most.”

Ryan McMullan will be making his first appearance in Wexford, Saturday September 24. Tickets, priced at €20, are on sale now from lantern.ie.