RTE’s Shay Byrne puts Wexford to the test at fundraiser in aid of Ahare River and Biodiversity Group

At the pub quiz in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group in the Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday night were Pat walsh, Sive Cassidy, James Nolan, Louise Skerritt and Niamh Walsh.. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the pub quiz in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group in the Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday night were Daniel Skerritt, Tom and Charlie Scales. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jeshua Taucher, Ryan McNair, Maya Stapenell, Ben Jones and Melanie Croce were pictured at the pub quiz in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group in the Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Tara Hollywood, Emry Rouisten, Victor Pepe and Maddie Jng attended the pub quiz in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group in the Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Marie-Ann Fitzgerald, Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Veronica Whelan, David Fitzgerald and Ed Whelan enjoyed the pub quiz in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group in the Golden Anchor, Castletown on Saturday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

People from across Wexford put their heads together for a pub quiz in The Golden Anchor in aid of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group recently.

Hosted by Shay Byrne of RTE’s Rising Time, the event saw 21 teams go head to head in the hope of being crowned winner. It was a night full of craic, community spirit and healthy competition, according to Cathy Lee of the Ahare River and Biodiversity Group.

"It was a fantastic evening! Shay he took the stage and ran with the questions. The laugh and the skit of it all was just so fun,” she said. “We had 23 prizes in the raffle, which was amazing. Somebody kindly gave us an outdoor gas barbeque and a power washer and they were too big to raffle so we said we would auction them. Shay was just the man for the job. He was full of devilment and banter. Anyone who missed Garth Brooks wouldn’t have missed it because at the end, Shay also sang a few of Garth’s biggest hits.”

The quiz proved to be a big success and pulled in over €2,000 for the group. The popularity of this event is one of a number of successes for the group, who just learned that they have been shortlisted for a County Award in the Annual National Heritage Week Awards.

“It is a fantastic honour,” said Cathy. “It can be easy to get impatient when you want things to change sooner. But really, it is the long haul process with stuff like this. You build on what you achieved last year and try to take it forward another bit the next year."

According to Cathy, the support of people across the community has helped the group to continue to move forward and fulfil their goals.

“I feel delighted at what we have achieved this year. People were so good and really came on board. I only had to ask and people were up for getting involved, which was fantastic!”