Rosslare kids take to the seas for new activity programme

Local children were given the opportunity to enjoy surfing and other water-based activities at a reduced price thanks to a new programme launched by Rosslare Community & Sports Centre (RCSC). The programme, which received funding from Bill Kelly of Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Councillor Ger Carthy, is being delivered by the Surf Shack who have a new base at the Water Sports Centre for the summer season.

At the first session children were given the opportunity to learn surfing and stand-up paddle boarding every Sunday at a reduced cost to parents and the Community Centre are funding the remaining costs. “We fell it is important that children in the village are given the opportunity to partake in water activities especially when they live on the coast, the aim is to build their knowledge on water safety and improve their skillset,” said manager of the RCSC Maria Gore.