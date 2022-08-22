12.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Sydney Rose Mairéad Brennan, London Rose Hayley Reynolds and Donegal Rose Katie McAteer pictured on a visit to Wexford Lavender Farm. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

14.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Arizona Rose Sophie Owen and New York Rose Cathrena Collins pictured with Paul Murphy at Enniscorthy Castle, Wexford.

11.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Sligo Rose Eiméar Mulvey and Monaghan Rose Rachel Woods with Anthony O'Toole co-founder of Taste Wexford pictured at Johnstown Castle.

14.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Photo from the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Dubai Rose Aileen McAlister and New York Rose Cathrena Collins pictured with Michael Sheehan Cathaoirleach of the municipal district of New Ross enjoying an ice-cream at Henry's Ice-Cream Shop in Campile, Wexford.

11.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . : The Rose of Tralee International Festival held its 1st formal Press Event since 2019 at at the Ashdoen Park Hotel in Wexford - Sinéad Flanagan the 2019 Rose of Tralee pictured at the Hotel with Roses Adaein O'Connell Kerry , Jenny Byrne Cork , Eimear Mulvey , Joy Quigley Wexford , Rachel Duffy Westmeath , Mairead Brennan Sydney .

11.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Texas Rose Arden Stringer recieves a Wexford coloured stetson from George Lawlor during a visit to Johnstown Castle.

11.8.2022 : Wexford : Repro Free Images . : The Rose of Tralee International Festival Roses enjoyed a walk around Gorey Town in Wexford . - Joy Quigley the Wexford Rose is escorted around the town by local man Colin Sinnott .

14.8.2022 : Wexford Repro Free Images . Wexford Rose Joy Quigley is welcomed by her family and friends in her home village of Ferns.

The 33 Roses enjoyed the best the sunny south-east has to offer during a three-day tour of Co Wexford last week. Prior to heading to Kerry for the Rose of Tralee International Festival, the women all met for the first time during a special visit to the Model County which saw them visit Johnstown Castle, Wexford Lavender Farm, and many others.

After checking in at the four-star Ashdown Park Hotel and meeting their fellow Roses, they arrived to a warm welcome at the Wexford County Council (WCC) reception at Johnstown Castle which including a spread full of local food and drink provided by Taste Wexford. They then travelled to Gorey where they were met with with live music, Irish dancers and Rose-themed displays lining the Main Street.

Day 2 of the tour saw the Roses stop to smell the lavender at Wexford Lavender Farm, learn all about the rescue and conservation work at Seal Rescue Ireland, enjoy a delicious lunch at Wells House, take surfing lessons at Curracloe Beach and step back in time to Viking life at the Irish National Heritage Park. After a busy day filled with laughs, smiles and sing-songs, it was time to don the gladrags for the Wexford Rose Tour gala dinner, which raised €12,300 for the North Wexford Hospice.

With so much to see and do right across the county, the Roses split into two groups on their final day in Wexford. While one group was sword-fighting at Enniscorthy Castle, tasting Ireland’s best 99s at Henry’s Ice Cream Campile and marvelling at the breathtaking Hook Lighthouse, the other group took golf putting lessons at Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club, sampled famous Wexford strawberries at a Wheelock’s Fruits roadside hut and got up close and personal with the animals at Secret Valley Wildlife Park.

After a relaxing sailing along the River Barrow aboard the new Barrow Princess River Cruise, the full group were reunited at the Dunbrody Famine Ship where they heard stories of the people who emigrated on the ship during the famine.

Wexford Rose Joy Quigley then paid a visit to her homeplace, arriving to a rapturous reception at Ferns Castle, where she welcomed by family, friends and locals wishing her the best of luck for the rest of the exciting tour ahead.

“A massive wholehearted thank you to everyone in my local village, town and the whole county for all your support and kindness on my journey so far. Your encouragement and well wishes truly mean the world to me, I hope to do you all proud,” said Joy.

CEO of the Rose of Tralee International Festival Anthony O’Gara was full of praise for the Wexford Rose Tour and said that they “had never experienced such warm hospitality” as they did during their time in Wexford. WCC Tourism Officer Billy Byrne said, “I believe that the Wexford Rose Tour lifted the county of Wexford, and that the Roses left our county with very fond memories that they will cherish for years to come.”

The Rose of Tralee will be broadcast live on RTÉ One from 8pm on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23. Wexford Rose Joy Quigley will be speaking to host Dáithí Ó Sé on Monday night’s show with the winner being selected on Tuesday night.