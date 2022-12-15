Romance of the ballroom remembered at St Bridget’s Day Care Centre in Wexford

The members of St Brigid’s Day Care Centre in Wexford town were taken down memory lane last week as they relived the days of ballroom dancing and all that came with it. Part of a workshop run by Wexford County Council’s Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme (SCHCP) and the the National Opera House Education & Community Programme (NOHCP), this final performance, entitled ‘Ballrooms of Romance’ was facilitated by musician Elizabeth Drwal and choreographer Deirdre Grant.

An invited audience of staff, family and friends were treated to a showcase of music, dance and stories as the group revisited their halcyon days through the medium of music. The performance began with some stories from yesteryear, with the women explaining how they got ready for their big nights out, how they often cycled out to the dance hall, and how one gentleman drove a hackney cab to the hall, charging two shillings for the journey from town.

After exchanging roses, the group got to their feet for a rousing rendition of Cheer up Sleepy Jean and brought out their Greek scarves for the formal dance.

The programme was themed around remembering what it was like to fall in love - using songs from the past and dance moves to capture those golden memories. This was the second project the NOHCP has created with St Bridget’s Day Care Centre and is part of its long-term aim to provide lasting relationships with the community through access to the arts.

Speaking at the event Lucy Champion, Education Coordinator, Education & Community Programme, National Opera House said, “It has been our great pleasure and honour to bring this project to St Bridget's Day Care Centre as part of our Education & Community Programme. Music and dance can play such an important part of our physical and mental wellbeing and our sense of communication throughout our life, particularly in our later years.

"Through the skills of Elizabeth and Deirdre from our Education Team and all the wonderful staff at St Bridget's this became a reality for the day residents - with a real sense of connection between them all. We are indebted to Sláintecare Health Communities Local Development Officer, Ann Marie Laffan for funding this project."

Speaking after the event, Ann Marie Laffan, SCHCP Local Development Officer noted, “The aim of this programme is to ensure that local communities have access to health and wellbeing programmes which in turn help to improve and promote healthier lifestyle behaviours. The benefit of programmes like this one is that they are delivered in a fun way which make them even more enjoyable.”