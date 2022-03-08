Rob Strong rockin’ his way to Enniscorthy

ONE of the finest blues and soul singers to ever emerge from Ireland will be winding his way to Enniscorthy on Saturday, March 26.

Rob Strong and his band will be performing in the Presentation Arts Centre for a show that is sure to attract a capacity crowd to the venue.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. the show is set to be one of the music highlights of the year and it promises to be an extra special night as the legendary bluesman celebrated his 75th birthday in February and has now been a firm fixture on the Irish and international music scene for over 60 years.

As the title of his recently published biography suggests, the Derry born singer is ‘Still Going Strong’ and has no plan to slow down anytime soon.

Widely regarded as the Godfather of Soul, what has always made Strong stand out from the crowd is his versatility. He is comfortable singing across a wide range of genres including blues, rock, jazz and pop. A former member of the Polka Dots and the Plattermen, he once turned down an offer to join Deep Purple.

Tickets for the show are priced €22 and are available through www.wexfordartscentre.ticketsolve.com.