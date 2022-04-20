Rita sparkles at Fairyhouse Races

Repro Free: 18/04/2022 Rita Doyle from Gorey Co Wexford finalst at the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady event at Fairyhouse Racecourse, which took place on Easter Monday, 18th April. An exciting day in the racing and style calendar, the €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National and Most Stylish Lady is the highlight of the festival. Picture Andres Poveda

Rita Doyle from Gorey in Wexford was named as one of two runners up at the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady event at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday. Rita sparkled in a mint and pearl top that she had worn to her debs years previously, she paired this with white trousers from Pretty Little Thing, a white coat from Penneys and a Linda Fleming head piece

Rita caught the eye of Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady judge, former Irish Grand National winning jockey and Dancing with the Stars champion, Nina Carberry, who chose the winner and runners up based on their interpretation of this year’s theme, Vintage Sparkle.

As runner up, Rita won a spa day at Seoid Spa in Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa. Unfortunately, Rita was pipped at the post by overall winner, Clare Conlon from Armagh, who wore an orange and white lace dress from Never Fully Dressed, with an orange head piece from Hats Hats Hats in Belfast and orange sparkle accessories from Zara.

Commenting on the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady, Nina Carberry said, “It was wonderful to be in Fairyhouse today to choose the Most Stylish Lady. It was such a difficult decision choosing from the final ten ladies. The standard of style today was really high, and the good weather brought out some great colour and headpieces, which was great to see. I chose Rita from Wexford as the runner up, as she really brought the Vintage Sparkle theme to life with her outfit and accessories.”

Adding to this, Gráinne Ross, managing director of Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa, said: “We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the Most Stylish Lady at Fairyhouse this year. As style sponsor of this great event, it was wonderful to be back in person today and see the style, fashion, and effort the ladies put in. We want to thank all the ladies who entered, they brought a real sense of occasion to the day. Rita was a worthy runner up and we hope she enjoys her prize.