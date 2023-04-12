Rewarding, responsive Puma ST Powershift

Responsive, rewarding, fun-to-drive Ford Performance dynamics are now set to be enjoyed by even greater numbers of SUV customers as Ford revealed the new Puma ST Powershift – the most powerful version of Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine ever.

Enhanced using 48-volt mild hybrid technology to deliver up to 170 PS peak power and 248 Nm peak torque, the multi-award-winning 1.0-litre engine is combined with a paddle-shift-operable, seven-speed, dual-clutch Ford Powershift transmission – seamlessly fusing energised driving experiences and everyday usability.

The new powertrain fully embraces the Sports Technologies identity alongside existing performance-enhancing features from the optimised chassis of the 1.5-litre EcoBoost Puma ST – launched in 2020 – including bespoke twist-beam and anti-roll bar settings, and patented force vectoring springs.

Coupled with the compact SUV’s comfort, uncompromised interior space and innovative practical solutions including the Ford MegaBox, the versatile new Puma ST Powershift brings Ford Performance driving experiences within reach for even greater numbers of enthusiasts – delivering responsive 7.4-second 0-101 km/h acceleration alongside 18.706 km/ fuel efficiency and 144 g/km CO2.

The mild hybrid system engages energy recovery more quickly than in other applications for faster recharging of the 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack. This enables the belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) to offer a longer boost period of torque supplementation for enhanced performance at lower engine rpm. In addition, the increased energy recuperation allows a further 10 PS of electric assist from the BISG to boost peak power.

Combined with unique software tuning for the turbocharged, direct injected, three-cylinder petrol engine, the result is an almost 10 per cent increase in peak power compared with the 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engine.

Delivering up to 170 PS at 5,750 rpm and up to 248 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm, the Puma ST Powershift produces exactly twice the power-per-litre of a 2002 Focus ST170.

Puma ST Powershift benefits from the same active exhaust valve technology as Puma ST for increased performance and a distinctive ST engine note under acceleration. Controlled by the selectable Drive Modes, the active exhaust valve remains closed in Normal and Eco modes for everyday refinement, but opens in Sport mode to intensify the sporty sound.

Developed to work seamlessly with Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid engines, the seven-speed Ford Powershift transmission is optimised with revised software strategies that can maximise performance and efficiency for Puma ST Powershift customers.

In fully automatic mode, the dual-clutch gearbox provides smooth-shifting, effortless convenience and comfort – particularly stop-start traffic – and helps to keep the mild hybrid powertrain at the optimum rpm for efficiency.

However, for truly exploiting the engine’s performance, triple downshifts enable faster overtaking when drivers request maximum acceleration. With Sport Drive Mode engaged, the transmission also holds lower gears for longer, for sportier responses.

The Powershift automatic also enables Stop & Go functionality for the available Adaptive Cruise Control, which can bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than three seconds, or resume after three seconds with the touch of a button or the accelerator.

E-fuel boost for historic vehicles

FIVA (the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens or International Federation of Historic Vehicles) is welcoming news that the use of carbon-neutral e-fuels is now officially recognised in Europe as an important factor in tackling climate change.

There had been concerns that the sale of all new cars with internal combustion engines would be banned across Europe from 2035 as part of the latest EU zero-emissions legislation; a move that would result in fossil fuel supplies running dry without an alternative rising to take their place. But it has now been announced in Brussels that legislation will allow traditional engines to continue being sold as long as they are adapted to only accept synthetic, non-polluting fuels. FIVA says the will encourage the commercial development of e-fuels, which will make it easier for historic vehicle owners to begin transitioning away from fossil fuels

The availability of non-polluting fuels will help keep Europe’s historic vehicles on the road long into the future, while reducing their impact on the environment

The ongoing production of e-fuels will be important in other parts of the world where the internal combustion engine will still, have a role to play for some time.