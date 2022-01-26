Return of live entertainment is music to the ears of former record company boss Freddie Middleton

Freddie Middleton, a major figure in the Irish music industry for many years, who has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest music stars on the planet, is now living in rural County Wexford but this doesn’t mean he has forsaken his interest in talent spotting.

The former record company boss returned to Ireland from the UK in 2019 with the idea of establishing himself on the south-east arts scene as a mentor and promoter for local and visiting artists but the global pandemic delayed his plan..

Now that live entertainment is returning and he can start going to gigs again, he is interested in hearing from singer songwriters and bands with original songs, with a view to offering them advice on their career prospects in the music business.

“My wife Susan and I arrived in Foulksmills in March 2020, just before the first lockdown, so I decided to hold off on any involvement in local music and arts activities, not imagining the pandemic would still be with us throughout 2021 and into 2022”.

"This meant that my plans were put on hold as the whole entertainment industry was very badly affected, with limited activity and little or no income for musicians and promoters”, he said.

“I am happy to listen to new music and to consult with emerging talent. One idea is to set up workshops and talks with songwriters and musicians”.

Former Hot Press manager Jackie Hayden, who also made Wexford his home, has credited the Dubliner with playing a key role in the growth of the music industry in Ireland, to the point where the country became fifth biggest contributor of talent to the global music scene.

Middleton cut his teeth in the retail music trade at Dolphin Discs and as a popular club DJ before being appointed in 1974, as Promotions Assistant at EMI Ireland whose roster at the time included acts such as The Beatles, Cliff Richard, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder.

According to Hayden, his passion for music, affable demeanour and all-round professionalism proved successful tools in his promotion of the label's music through the Irish media.

By the time 2FM radio arrived in 1979, he had become adept at securing radio exposure for the likes of Queen, Duran, Duran, The Rolling Stones, Kate Bush, Pink Floyd and Paul McCartney, meeting and greeting these top acts and developing marketing plans for them.

He rose to the position of EMI's Marketing Director and in 1984, was head-hunted by RCA Records as General Manager – their catalogue at the time included Elvis Presley, John Denver and David Bowie.

When RCA was acquired by Bertelsmann in 1986, it was re-named BMG, and Middleton was appointed Managing Director, with responsibility for all the workings of the Irish arm of one of the biggest record conglomerates in the world, overseeing sales, marketing, promotion and finance teams. Two decades of success followed, which included major achievements with local talents such as The Chieftains, Westlife and Brian Kennedy..

Always one to accept a challenge, he was tasked with scoring a No.1 for Westlife’s first single ‘Swear it Again’ in 1999 ahead of its UK release, and promptly delivered, ensuring a successful period of collaboration with the band’s manager, Louis Walsh.

In 1995, when he arranged for Robson and Jerome to appear on The Late Late Show singing their debut No.1 ‘Unchained Melody’, Simon Cowell came with them and was introduced for the first time to Louis Walsh and the rest is history.

Other acts to benefit from Middleton’s astute professionalism during this period included Eurythmics, Chris Rea, Dido, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Take That, Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters and Whitney Houston.

When BMG merged with Sony, Middleton felt it was time to move on and from 2005 to 2009 he was Marketing Director at Universal Music Ireland, working with acts such as Amy Winehouse, Maroon 5, Snow Patrol, U2, Elbow, Tommy Fleming, Van Morrison, Abba, Andrea Bocelli, The Cranberries, Enrique Iglesias, Mika, The Killers and Lady Gaga.

Deciding to venture out on his own, he set up FM Communications, and specialised in mentoring new bands, solo artists, singers and songwriters, as well as promoting established acts such as Paul Brady and Chris de Burgh.

From 2012 he spent seven years in the UK during which time he was PR Manager for the Astor Theatre in Deal, Kent, handling over 200 live shows a year. He was also promotions manager for two festivals, The Deal Music & Arts Festival and the Jam Festival.

Middleton returned to Ireland in late 2019 and settled in Wexford but due to Covid-19 restrictions, decided not to pursue new music activities or projects until recently.

He and his wife Susan chose Wexford because they had a preference for somewhere similar to Kent, rather than living a busy city life in Dublin.

"We have relations and friends who have been here for years and I spent many summers on the beaches of Wexford in my teens. Also, we can easily get to Dublin whenever we wish”, he said.

“My plan is firstly to start going to various music events, open-mic nights etc., to look and listen to new talent, singer-songwriters and bands, making contact with various artists, managers and promoters in order to advise or consult on their future career prospects .

“My number one priority is to listen to artists with original songs. A big part of all this involves finding out their goals and ambitions and for me to mentor them in terms of the business side of the music industry.”

Freddie can be contacted at freddie.middleton@outlook.com.