Retro Top Ten Chart 1988: Pet Shop Boys No. 1 that could have been a Madonna hit

2 Drop The Boy Bros

3 Don’t Turn Around Aswad

4 Could’ve Been Tiffany

5 Can I Play With Madness Iron Maiden

6 Cross My Broken Heart Sinitta

7 Love Changes (Everything) Climie Fisher

8 Stay On These Roads A-Ha

9 I’m Not Scared Eighth Wonder

10 I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue

“Heart” was the fourth and last Pet Shop Boys’ number one in the UK, but not their final chart-topper in Ireland where 1993’s “Go West!” has that honour.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe held Bros and Climie Fisher off the top of the UK chart with “Heart”, an unusually simple and straighforward love song from the Pet Shop Boys.

The synth pop duo’s fourth single from their second album “Actually” was written with Hi-NRG singer Hazell Dean in mind, and then considered for Madonna, but in the end Pet Shop Boys decided to record it themselves. It was originally called “Heartbeat” but this changed as Culture Club’s Jon Moss announced his intention to launch a band called Heartbeat UK.

Chris Lowe has never been a big fan of “Heart”. He said in 2001: “It just shows that chart positions aren’t the be all and end all. ‘Heart’ isn’t in the same league as ‘Being Boring’.” Neil Tennant has said the song is “... actually pretty corny, to be honest, but I think the words are quite sweet and sincere”.

It is however a favourite with fans and some critics put it up there with Pet Shop Boys best. In The Guardian’s ‘10 Of The Best Pet Shop Boys’ songs list in 2017, Jude Rogers ranks “Heart” at number five, describing the song as “pop at its most playful and exquisite and perfect. Their last No 1, and their best.”

The music video to “Heart”, shot in Slovenia (then part of Yugoslavia) and directed by Jack Bond, was based on the classic 1922 Dracula movie “Nosferatu” and features Sir Ian McKellen in the role of a seductive vampire

In a career spanning 42 years, Pet Shop Boys have released over seventy singles and sold more than 50 million records worldwide. In 1999, they were listed in the Guinness Book Of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history.

Tennant and Lowe met in a hi-fi shop on King’s Road in Chelsea and became friends through a shared interest in disco and electronic music. The band name was inspired by friends who worked in a pet shop in Ealing and were known as the “pet shop boys”.

The big break came when Tennant, then an assistant editor with Smash Hits magazine, travelled to New York to interview Sting. While there, he met hi-NRG producer Bobby Orlando and gave him a demo tape containing “It’s a Sin” and “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)”, songs that would later become two of the Pet Shop Boys’ best-known hits.