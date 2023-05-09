Retro Top Ten Chart 1980: Even with a Eurovision win, Loreen would still lag behind our Johnny

2 Geno Dexy’s Midnight Runners

Sweden’s Loreen, the Eurovision Song Contest favourite, will become only the second returning winner to lift the Eurovision crown if she wins with “Tattoo” in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Exactly 43 years ago, Ireland’s Johnny Logan scored the first of his two Eurovision victories as a performer with “What’s Another Year”. He would win again seven years later to become the first (and so far only) artist to win the contest more than once.

“What’s Another Year”, written by songwriter, journalist and broadcaster Shay Healy, was originally offered to showband frontman Glen Curtin, but he turned it down.

Johnny Logan had come third with a song called “Angie” in the Irish final to select the country’s entry for Eurovision in 1979. When he stepped in to sing “What’s Another Year”, Bill Whelan (the Riverdance composer) was brought on board to rearrange the song to better suit Logan’s singing style.

Singer and song struck a chord at the 1980 Eurovision final in the Netherlands, with Ireland finishing on 143 points, 15 ahead of runners-up Germany. It was Ireland’s second win in the contest, following Dana’s victory with “All Kinds Of Everything” in 1970, also coincidentally on Dutch soil.

Now regarded as a classic Eurovision winner, “What’s Another Year” became a hit all over Europe, reaching number one in the UK, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Belgium, as well as hitting the top of the charts in Israel.

The song launched the career of Australian-born Logan, son of Derry tenor Patrick O’Hagan. It also started an extraordinary Eurovision love affair with Johnny Logan who would return to win again singing his own song “Hold Me Now” in 1987 and again as the winning songwriter on Linda Martin’s “Why Me?” in 1992.

It means Logan has been instumental in delivering three of Ireland’s record seven Eurovision wins.

With Loreen favourite with the bookies for a Eurovision Song Contest victory this weekend, Sweden is now within touching distance of that Irish seven-win record.

If Loreen repeats the feat she achieved with “Euphoria” in 2012, she’ll also match Johnny Logan’s record of the Eurovision double as a performer...but the Swedish singer will have to go one step further to equal “Mr Eurovision” Johnny Logan’s feat of three trophies on the mantlepiece.