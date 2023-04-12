Retro Singles Chart 1993: The Bluebells zoom to the top thanks to a Volkswagen ad

The picture sleeve of the original vinyl release of "Young At Heart" in 1984.

2 Informer Snow

3 Oh Carolina Shaggy

4 Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) Sub Sub ft Melanie Williams

5 When I’m Good and Ready Sybil

6 Show Me Love Robin S

7 Mr Loverman Shabba Ranks

8 Don’t Walk Away Jade

9 U Got 2 Know Cappella

10 No Limit 2 Unlimited

If you turn 30 this week, The Bluebells were sitting on top of the both the UK and Irish singles chart the day you came into the world.

But it wasn’t the Bluebells’ first crack at the charts with “Young At Heart”. In fact, the song wasn’t even a Bluebells original.

“Young At Heart” was first recorded by successful female trio Bananarama and included on their debut album “Deep Sea Diving” in 1993.

That version was credited to Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward of Bananarama and Bluebells guitarist Robert Hodgens (aka Bobby Bluebell) who was dating Meath-born Fahey at the time.

A year later, on the urging of Fahey, The Bluebells recorded their own reworked version of “Young At Heart”. Included on the band’s first (and only) album “Sisters”, it reached number 8 in the UK - and 13 in Ireland - when released as the second single from the album.

The Bluebells split before they could record another album and that could have been the end of their story but for the use of “Young At Heart” in a Volkswagen TV ad in 1993. Re-released as a single, it soared to number one in the UK and stayed there for four weeks. The Bluebells came together again to perform on Top Of The Pops and, to capitalise on the band’s unexpected good fortune, a compilation album “The Singles Collection” was released - even though they only had a total of six singles in the back catalogue.

The Bluebells reformed in late 2008, with original members David and Ken McCluskey and Bobby Bluebell, to support Edwyn Collins at a show in Glasgow.

In May 2011, they performed as part of the Southside Festival, and in December 2018, they appeared on a Christmas edition of The Quay Sessions for BBC Scotland. In 2019, they appeared performing “Young at Heart” in an episode of the last series of the BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game.

In 2002, session musician Bobby Valentino, who contibuted the violin solo on the Bluebells’ version of “Young at Heart”, won the right to be recognised as co-author of the song after taking legal action.

The McCluskeys are well-known as a folk duo who marry choppy guitar sounds with Celtic soulfulness. Ken and David McCluskey, who formed the McCluskey Brothers after the demise of the Bluebells in 1986, have released four albums.