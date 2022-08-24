Retro Chart 2000: DJ Spiller’s “Groovejet” gives Sophie Ellis-Bextor her only number one single

"Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" is the only No. 1 for either Sophie Ellis-Bextor or Spiller.

1 Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) Spiller

2 Out Of Your Mind True Steppers/Bowers/Beckham

3 Rock DJ Robbie Williams

4 I Turn To You Melanie C

5 Lucky Britney Spears

6 Freestyler Bomfunk MC’s

7 7 Days Craig David

8 Time To Burn Storm

9 Doesn’t Really Matter Janet Jackson

10 The Real Slim Shady Eminem

“Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” started life as an instrumental track on a 1999 EP released by Italian electronic music DJ and record producer Cristiano Spiller. The title came from the name of a South Beach, Miami nightclub called ‘Groovejet’.

Spiller’s British record label Positiva Records – a subsidiary of EMI – saw further potential in the track and asked Sophie Ellis-Bextor to provide lyrics and vocals.

Ellis-Bextor (daughter of Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis) had fronted indie band Theaudience from 1996 to 1999, but decided to embark on a solo career after they split on being dropped by their record company Mercury Records.

“Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” was a major hit, selling over 2 million copies and reaching number one in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. In the UK the song was released in the same week as Victoria Beckham’s first solo single “Out Of Your Mind”. British press hyped up the “battle” between Beckham and Ellis-Bextor, but while “Out Of Your Mind” was ahead in the charts mid-week, “Groovejet...” sealed the top spot on Saturday with 20,000 more sales. Beckham’s single never reached No. 1.

“Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” has the distinction of being the first song to be played on an iPod, specifically on an Apple prototype of the device in 2001.

In April 2015, the Official Charts Company announced that “Groovejet...” was the biggest-selling vinyl single of the millennium in the UK.

The song was ranked at number 486 in Pitchfork Media’s list of the Top 500 Tracks of the 2000s.Mixmag included it in their list of “30 best vocal house anthems ever” in 2018. And in 2003, Q Magazine ranked it at number 782 in their list of the “1001 Best Songs Ever”.

Cristiano Spiller’s follow-up single “Cry Baby” reached number 40 in both the Irish and UK charts in 2002, but he has not had any other chart success to date.

Spiller is noted for being the tallest DJ in the world at a height of 6 feet 9 inches. When “Groovejet...” topped the UK chart, he became the tallest artist to have a No. 1 in Britain, overtaking 6-foot-7-inch Long John Baldry, who had reached the top of the charts in 1967 with “Let The Heartaches Begin.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s next two singles “Take Me Home” and “Murder On The Dancefloor” both reached No.2 in the UK charts. She has yet to achieve a second chart-topper.