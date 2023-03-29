RETRO CHART 1968: The Beatles return to rock ’n’ roll roots on 14th number one ‘Lady Madonna’

2 Delilah Tom Jones

3 (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay Otis Redding

4 Cinderella Rockefella Esther and Abi Ofarim

5 Legend of Xanadu Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich

6 What A Wonderful World/Cabaret Louis Armstrong

7 Rosie Don Partridge

8 Congratulations Cliff Richard

9 Jennifer Juniper Donovan

10 If I Were A Carpenter The Four Tops

“Lady Madonna”, number one in the charts this week 55 years ago, heralded the Beatles’ return to their rock ‘n’ roll roots after a couple of years of psychedelic experimentation.

The non-album single, released in March of 1968, was largely written by Paul McCartney, but credited to Lennon-McCartney in usual Beatles fashion. It was the band’s 14th UK number one.

McCartney based the song’s familiar piano riff on Humphrey Lyttelton’s trad jazz rendition of “Bad Penny Blues”, released in 1956. Lennon, who was not a fan of “Lady Madonna”, said: “Good piano lick, but the song never really went anywhere”, adding that “maybe I helped him on some of the lyrics, but I’m not proud of them either way.”

Every day of the week is mentioned in the lyrics, except Saturday. McCartney only noticed this years later: “I was writing the words out to learn it for an American TV show and I realised I missed out Saturday... so I figured it must have been a real night out,” he said in Barry Miles’ biography ‘Paul McCartney - Many Years From Now’.

The first Beatles single of 1968, “Lady Madonna” was written to cover the group’s absence as they attended a Transcendental Meditation course in India. Released with the George Harrison composition “The Inner Light” as its B-side, the song topped the UK singles chart for two weeks. It did not top the competing Melody Maker chart, becoming the first Beatles single not to do so since their debut “Love Me Do” in 1962.

It peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, making it the first Beatles single not to top that chart since “Eleanor Rigby” in 1966. In Ireland, the single reached No. 3.

“Lady Madonna” was not generally well received with the music critics. Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone said that at this stage in their career, “the Beatles didn’t need to push – they could have hit No. 1 with a tape of themselves blowing their noses”, which, he suggested, “would have been catchier”.

In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked “Lady Madonna” at number 86 on its list of “The 100 Greatest Beatles Songs”.

This was the final Beatles release on Capitol Records in the US and Parlophone in the UK (and Ireland). All future releases by the band were on their own Apple Records.

While “Lady Madonna” was not regarded as a leader in the Beatles catalogue, it was at the forefront of a spring-summer rock ‘n’ roll revival in 1968. Time magazine recognised the Beatles as the leaders of the “upsurge” of renewed interest in 1950s rock ‘n’ roll and said that the band had re-engaged with the “simple hard-driving style they left behind in Liverpool”.