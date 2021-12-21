Reindeer were once common around Ireland

Reindeer are unusual among deer in that both sexes grow antlers. However, they shed them at different times of the year.

Reindeer occur naturally in a band that stretches around the globe south of the Arctic taking in northern Europe, Greenland, North America, Canada, Alaska, and Siberia. In our part of the world the southernmost extent of the reindeer’s range is Norway and Finland.

During the last ice age, their range extended much farther south. They were common in Ireland and there is evidence to suggest they may have been found as far south as Spain. The species probably occurred naturally in Ireland until about 9,500 years ago. Reindeer are reputed to have lived in Scotland until the 12th century when the last animals were hunted to extinction in Orkney.

We still have four species of deer living wild in Ireland: the Red Deer that may be native or may have been introduced by early settlers, Fallow Deer introduced by the Normans, Sika Deer introduced in the 1860s to populate the Powerscourt Estate, and Reeve's Muntjac recently introduced by shooting enthusiasts.

In summer, Reindeer eat mosses, herbs, ferns, grasses, sedges, and the shoots and leaves of shrubs and trees, especially willows and birches. Food is scarce in winter and they make do with lichens and fungi. Reindeer are one of the very few animals that have evolved an enzyme to help them digest lichens. Reindeer Moss is a common lichen named after the animals that graze on it.

In the past, they got at their lichen food by scraping the snow away with their antlers and curved hooves. In recent years, climate change due to global warming has resulted in more frozen rain than snow in their feeding grounds and there are reports of local populations in Russia dying from starvation.

At the best of times, lichens are a poor food source and to get the minerals and vitamins necessary for good health there are records of Reindeer eating bones, dead Lemmings, birds eggs and even fish such as the Arctic Char.

When the last ice age finished in Ireland, the climate changed from being predominantly cold and dry to being predominantly mild and damp. As a result, the vegetation changed to suit the changing climate but Reindeer were not able to evolve fast enough to match the change in the food available, so they died out, the demise of weakened animals aided no doubt by predatory wolves and Brown Bears.