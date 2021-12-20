Rediscover County Wexford’s great places and spaces this Christmas

With a fresh raft of restrictions limiting the number of places we can visit during the festive season, Wexford Mental Health Association (WMHA) has reminded everyone of the great spaces and places on offer, free of charge, for people all over the county this Christmas. Earlier this year it launched its Great Spaces and Places project, an initiative which invited children from all over Wexford to tell them about their favourite feel good space or place in Wexford where they loved to spend time and which also had a positive effect on their health and wellbeing.

Now, with Christmas on the horizon, WMHA is once again inviting the children of Wexford to wrap up warmly and get back out there in the Great Spaces and Places in Wexford.

"This time we’d like to invite all you wonderful young people to pick up a camera, and capture a selfie of yourself in your favourite feel good place, that place where you love to spend time, playing, adventuring or just getting away from it all,” said Theresa Goff of WMHA. Furthermore, there will be prizes on offer for the best entries.

To be in with a chance to win a Great Places and Spaces beanie hat all you have to do is: Get out there. Grab a photo. Capture a wellbeing effect in a short caption/video. Ask someone over 18 years to send it to to wexfordmha@mentalhealthireland.ie or Whapsapp to 087 1808 703 (including your name and contact details). And give consent to share your work on WMHA social media

For a little added inspiration, check out the map created by children for children in 2020 as part of the Great Places and Spaces Project. https://wexfordmentalhealthassociation.ie/great-places-and-spaces-project/