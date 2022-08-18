Record numbers take to the seas for 10th annual Dip in the Nip

The tenth annual Dip in the Nip saw record numbers gather at Rosslare Stand in the early hours of Sunday morning. With an estimated 558 women taking part the previous best was obliterated as time-served dippers were joined by “virgin dippers” for an an event which has raised over €150,000 for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

“We had lots of new dippers,” said organiser Eileen Rowe. “We were calling them virgin dippers, they were people I thought I’d never see them. There were people of all ages, we had one women there who was pregnant and then an 88-year-old woman who did it with her three daughters. It didn’t start until 7 a.m. but we had people there from 6 a.m. just paddling their feet in the water, sitting round and chatting, there was a real feel-good vibe, it’s indescribable the atmosphere and feeling you get from doing it.”

Thanking the guards, Maria Gore of Rosslare Community and Sports Centre (RCDA), all the volunteers, the lifeguards, Paddy Redmond and the Red Cross, the bucket collectors from the Hope Centre, Think Print, and the staff at Coast Hotel, Eileen was keen to stress that those who still wished to contribute to the fundraiser and support the Hope Cancer Support Centre could do so by visiting www.idonate.ie/WexfordDipintheNip which will remain open until September 15.