Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.1°C Dublin

‘Rattlesnakes’ set for the Presentation Centre stage

Cast members from 'Rattlesnakes' during their participation in Fintan Kelly's Creative Acting For Theatre Course at The Presentation Arts Centre. Expand
The cast and crew of 'Rattlesnakes' which will be staged in the Presentation Centre. Expand
The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy. Expand

Close

Cast members from 'Rattlesnakes' during their participation in Fintan Kelly's Creative Acting For Theatre Course at The Presentation Arts Centre.

Cast members from 'Rattlesnakes' during their participation in Fintan Kelly's Creative Acting For Theatre Course at The Presentation Arts Centre.

The cast and crew of 'Rattlesnakes' which will be staged in the Presentation Centre.

The cast and crew of 'Rattlesnakes' which will be staged in the Presentation Centre.

The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy.

The Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy.

/

Cast members from 'Rattlesnakes' during their participation in Fintan Kelly's Creative Acting For Theatre Course at The Presentation Arts Centre.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THE Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for an intriguing new play which was written and directed by two names synonymous with top quality theatre in the town.

Ratttlesnakes’ was written by Paul O’Reilly and is being directed by Fintan Kelly. The two will be very familiar to theatre-goers in the town and it’s expected there will be great interest in the forthcoming production which will be staged on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11.

The play is the result of a Creative Acting for Theatre course that was facilitated by Fintan Kelly in the Presentation Centre.

‘Rattlesnakes’ follows the story of three sisters at different stages in their lives and loves.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

It focuses attention on the varying relationships in their lives and it’s likely to resonate with many people.

The show features a formidable cast and includes some very well-known names such as Leona Eustace-Breen, Christine Quinn, Jennafer Rigg-Miller Boyd, Clodagh Doyle, Naoise O’Connor, John Kirwan and Paul O’Reilly. 

Tickets for the show, priced €10, are available from the venue and through www.presentationcentre.ie.

Privacy