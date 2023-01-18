‘Rattlesnakes’ set for the Presentation Centre stage

The cast and crew of 'Rattlesnakes' which will be staged in the Presentation Centre.

Cast members from 'Rattlesnakes' during their participation in Fintan Kelly's Creative Acting For Theatre Course at The Presentation Arts Centre.

THE Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will provide the venue for an intriguing new play which was written and directed by two names synonymous with top quality theatre in the town.

‘Ratttlesnakes’ was written by Paul O’Reilly and is being directed by Fintan Kelly. The two will be very familiar to theatre-goers in the town and it’s expected there will be great interest in the forthcoming production which will be staged on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11.

The play is the result of a Creative Acting for Theatre course that was facilitated by Fintan Kelly in the Presentation Centre.

‘Rattlesnakes’ follows the story of three sisters at different stages in their lives and loves.

It focuses attention on the varying relationships in their lives and it’s likely to resonate with many people.

The show features a formidable cast and includes some very well-known names such as Leona Eustace-Breen, Christine Quinn, Jennafer Rigg-Miller Boyd, Clodagh Doyle, Naoise O’Connor, John Kirwan and Paul O’Reilly.

Tickets for the show, priced €10, are available from the venue and through www.presentationcentre.ie.