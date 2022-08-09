Rathgarogue field day is a huge success

Heather Brennan from Mount Elliot with Farah Murphy from Sweetmount, Holly Brennan from Mount Elliot and Aisling Roche from Ballyanne.

A wonderful afternoon of family fun was had last Sunday at the annual field day in Rathgarogue.

The sun shone and the crowds flooded in following the Patron at St. Anne & St. Johns Graveyard. John Riley and his crew from Rathnure Pantomime Society kicked off the afternoon and kept both children and adults entertained all afternoon. The crowds enjoyed the offerings from the bottle stall, wheel of fortune, lucky envelopes and kids lucky dip bags while taking part in many novel activities such as hanging tough, quickest tyre change, duck races, guess the weight of the lamb and cow plop bingo!

One of the biggest draws was the dog show organised by Michelle and Noelie Kehoe and very kindly judged by Barty Kennedy. Another major area of entertainment and muscle was the tug of war, when the current title holders 'Kehoes & Co.' battled with strong competition to successfully defend their title against many surrounding townlands.

A great night was had in Ballyanne Bar that night as the trophy was presented to the winning team comprising of Miriam and Mick Coady, Fran Kehoe and Adrian Finn.

Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society, Rathgarogue Parents Association and Rathgarogue Curacy Committee wish to thank those who supported the field day. They also wish to thank their many sponsors who so generously contributed.

The proceeds from the day will be split equally between the three local groups.