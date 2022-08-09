Wexford

Rathgarogue field day is a huge success

Mena Scales looking after the burgers. Expand
The dog show gets underway at the Rathgarogue Field Day. Expand
Eve, Leona and Indie Cranny from Boherstooka. Expand
Jade Dunphy from Dunmain with Tucker best toy dog. Expand
From left: Karen, Adam, Maia, Tom and Oisín Bolger from Ballinabanogue. Expand
Tommy Ryan from Ballinabanogue. Expand
Kari Ryan from Ballywilliam and Kate Mernagh from Piercestown. Expand
Cora McGrath from Oaklands with Ollie. Expand
Sam Barton from England and Bobby Hand from Dublin. Expand
Heather Brennan from Mount Elliot with Farah Murphy from Sweetmount, Holly Brennan from Mount Elliot and Aisling Roche from Ballyanne. Expand
Laura Carroll from Ballyleigh, John and James Doran from Gobbinstown and Pat Carroll from Ballyleigh. Expand
Sophie Kehoe from Ballyanne with Coco. Expand
James Byrne from Dublin with Cameron O&rsquo;Neill from Rochestown, Billy and Megan Byrne from Dublin. Expand
Íde Cashin and Ella Byrne from Rathgarogue hanging tough. Expand

A wonderful afternoon of family fun was had last Sunday at the annual field day in Rathgarogue.

The sun shone and the crowds flooded in following the Patron at St. Anne & St. Johns Graveyard. John Riley and his crew from Rathnure Pantomime Society kicked off the afternoon and kept both children and adults entertained all afternoon. The crowds enjoyed the offerings from the bottle stall, wheel of fortune, lucky envelopes and kids lucky dip bags while taking part in many novel activities such as hanging tough, quickest tyre change, duck races, guess the weight of the lamb and cow plop bingo!

One of the biggest draws was the dog show organised by Michelle and Noelie Kehoe and very kindly judged by Barty Kennedy. Another major area of entertainment and muscle was the tug of war, when the current title holders 'Kehoes & Co.' battled with strong competition to successfully defend their title against many surrounding townlands.

A great night was had in Ballyanne Bar that night as the trophy was presented to the winning team comprising of Miriam and Mick Coady, Fran Kehoe and Adrian Finn.

Rathgarogue Community Co-operative Society, Rathgarogue Parents Association and Rathgarogue Curacy Committee wish to thank those who supported the field day. They also wish to thank their many sponsors who so generously contributed.

The proceeds from the day will be split equally between the three local groups.

