Radio documentary on Wexford Festival Opera premiers at Tribeca Festival in New York City

Magic on a Winter’s Night, an RTÉ Lyric FM radio documentary, has premiered at Tribeca Festival in New York City. The documentary received its world premiere in the festival’s Audio Storytelling strand.

Presented by Mary Brophy for the Lyric Feature, Magic on a Winter’s Night goes behind the scenes at the 71st Wexford Festival Opera as Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi and her teams orchestrate their particular brand of alchemy. Featuring live excerpts from RTÉ Lyric FM’s recordings of the 2022 opening opera La Tempesta, location recordings and input from the talented cast of performers and crew, the listener is brought from stage rehearsals to opening night in this portrait of a post-pandemic creative world.

Magic on a Winter’s Night is co-produced by Eoin O Kelly, RTÉ Lyric FM and Neal Boyle, IWR Media for The Lyric Feature documentary strand. The production of La Tempesta was sponsored by Elavon.

The programme will get its Irish broadcast premier this October on RTÉ Lyric FM in advance of the 72nd Wexford Festival Opera.

Speaking on Monday, Randall Shannon, Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera said: “We were delighted when RTÉ Lyric FM expressed their interest in documenting the exciting process of opera production, and thrilled when it was selected for Tribeca.”

Speaking about the Tribeca official selection, Mary Brophy said: “I’m thrilled with the selection. Tribeca is one of the world’s most prestigious festivals and to have this story resonate with the Tribeca selectors is really gratifying. Getting behind the scenes at Wexford Festival Opera, we were able to give the audience a rare glimpse into the artistry and magic that’s required to bring a festival of this calibre to life. I’m delighted that story gets to travel now.”

Speaking for RTÉ Lyric FM, Eoin O Kelly said: “Having had the privilege of working at the Wexford Festival Opera as producer of live broadcasts, I have long thought that the sheer creative energy of the participants simply demanded to be captured in documentary form. It’s been great that our partnership with IWR Media to bring this about has been recognised in this way.”

Now in its 22nd year, Tribeca is a destination for creativity that celebrates all forms of storytelling including film, TV, audio and music. Tribeca was the first major festival to invite audio into its programme and this year’s audio storytelling programme will highlight the work of both emerging and established audio creators.

The 72nd Wexford Festival Opera features 70 events, over 13 days from October 24 to November 5. Booking is now open. The 2023 festival promises a packed programme comprising of three mainstage opera rarities, two pocket operas, the Wexford Factory opera, 11 lunchtime recitals, an immersive community opera – a first for WFO – a choral recital with New Dublin Voices, the annual gala concert of festival favourites, film screenings, an impossible interview, the Dr Tom Walsh lecture which asks Are Women Peacemakers?, a myriad of joyous free pop-up events all around the town and an exuberant opening night. wexfordopera.com