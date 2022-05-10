Queen of Irish Country Music Philomena Begley to grace the National Opera House stage

The Queen of Irish Country Music will be gracing the stage in Wexford later this month in what promises to be a night to remember for music fans across the county.

Philomena Begley is a name that needs very little introduction and is synonymous throughout Ireland and beyond and has been at the forefront of Irish Country Music now for 60 years. During this time she has enjoyed a glittering career that has seen her achieve countless accolades and scored numerous No 1 hit songs, including ‘The Blanket on the Ground’, ‘Truck Driving Woman’ and ‘The Queen of the Silver Dollar’.

Philomena will be performing all these hits and many more when she brings her show to the National Opera House in Wexford on May 25.

Philomena has performed on stages all over the world to legions of fans and appeared with Porter Wagoner on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville. One of Begley's biggest fans is Irish superstar Daniel O'Donnell, who once said: “When Philomena sings a song you believe her, you feel that she's experienced every emotion she expresses.”

Join Philomena with special guests Declan Nerney, Sandy Kelly and Paddy O Brien in concert at the National Opera House Wexford on Wednesday May 25 for an unmissable show with a true legend of country music. Tickets are now on sale from the Opera House Box office Telephone 053 9122400 or online at www.nationaloperahouse.ie