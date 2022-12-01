Puppy pitfalls outlined as South East Animal Rescue ask parents to ‘adopt, not shop’ this Christmas

It has become an annual refrain at the time time of year but a member of South East Animal Rescue (SEAR) has reiterated the pitfalls in purchasing puppies and kittens for Christmas. Peter Myles is part of an organisation which rescues abandoned animals across the region, nurses them back to full health and then finds suitable owners for them.

And with rescue centres across Wexford and beyond already full of unwanted dogs awaiting rehoming, Peter has pleaded with parents not to purchase pets for their children this holiday season without researching beforehand. “People need to be aware that by purchasing a puppy they are encouraging the proliferation of puppy farms where bitches are kept in horrendous conditions producing litter after litter. These puppies will almost certainly have health and behavioural problems which will then lead them to be surrendered to a rescue thus perpetuating the cycle.”

Encouraging families to visit their local rescue centre or dog pound before searching online, Peter said he and the rest of the team at SEAR were also dealing with a worrying new trend.

“Over the last few years we’ve noticed that people want to surrender their older dog at this time of year so that they can get a new puppy. But Christmas is definitely not an appropriate time to bring a puppy into a home as the home will be a lot busier than normal and any dog or puppy will need some quiet time to adjust to its new surroundings.”

Regardless of whether a puppy is adopted from a rescue centre or purchased elsewhere, Peter has some valuable advice for new owners which he breaks down into the “three threes”.

“In the first three days after your new dog comes home, he is likely to feel overwhelmed with all the changes and may be scared. He might not want to eat or drink and may just curl up in his crate or hide somewhere and that is okay. Patience and setting them up for success is vital during this time period. Be sure to give them time to get comfortable and more familiar with their surroundings and routine,” he says.

“After about three weeks, your dog will start to settle into his new home. He will feel more comfortable and start to figure out his new environment. He will get into a routine and start to show you his true personality. Of course, that can have drawbacks and if your dog has any behavioural concerns, they will tend to manifest around this time.

“After three months, your dog should be settled into their routine and feel completely comfortable in his or her new home. They should be developing trust in you and gaining a sense of security with their new family. And don’t forget brushing up and continuing to work on new tricks or skills is always a good way to continue to build your bond and keeping them mentally stimulated.”

Reminding new owners that they will most likely have to bring their new pet to the vet at some point and that many dogs can live for 15 years, Peter says the decision to home a dog is “not one to be taken lightly” and having children who would love a puppy or kitten is not reason enough.