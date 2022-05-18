Pupils ‘Ris’ to the occasion in bake sale for Pieta House

Bunscoil Ris amber flag committee present €1,200 for Pieta House with teachers Aoife Deevy and David Mooney. Photo; Mary Browne

Bunscoil Rís pupils have risen to the occasion of a Pieta House fundraiser, by making lots of dough for the charity.

This year the pupils and teachers established an Amber Flag committee and are working towards achieving their first flag.

“The committee aims to promote wellbeing and mental health awareness in the school through various wellbeing initiatives and an awareness day,” said teacher Aoife Deevy.

Families were asked to bring in baked or bought goods and the committee were delighted with the turn out and generosity of everyone in the school community.

The total raised on the day was €1,200 with all proceeds going to Pieta House, the suicide prevention charity.

New members of the school community from Ukraine enjoyed participating in the event, bringing in baked goods for the fundraiser.