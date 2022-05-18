Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Pupils ‘Ris’ to the occasion in bake sale for Pieta House

Bunscoil Ris amber flag committee present €1,200 for Pieta House with teachers Aoife Deevy and David Mooney. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

Close

Bunscoil Ris amber flag committee present €1,200 for Pieta House with teachers Aoife Deevy and David Mooney. Photo; Mary Browne

Bunscoil Ris amber flag committee present €1,200 for Pieta House with teachers Aoife Deevy and David Mooney. Photo; Mary Browne

6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne

6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne

6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne

6/5/2022 Bunscoil Ris Ukranian students with teachers Pat O'Shea and Aoife Deevy. Photo; Mary Browne

/

Bunscoil Ris amber flag committee present €1,200 for Pieta House with teachers Aoife Deevy and David Mooney. Photo; Mary Browne

newrossstandard

David Looby

Bunscoil Rís pupils have risen to the occasion of a Pieta House fundraiser, by making lots of dough for the charity.

This year the pupils and teachers established an Amber Flag committee and are working towards achieving their first flag.

“The committee aims to promote wellbeing and mental health awareness in the school through various wellbeing initiatives and an awareness day,” said teacher Aoife Deevy.

Families were asked to bring in baked or bought goods and the committee were delighted with the turn out and generosity of everyone in the school community.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The total raised on the day was €1,200 with all proceeds going to Pieta House, the suicide prevention charity.

New members of the school community from Ukraine enjoyed participating in the event, bringing in baked goods for the fundraiser.

Privacy