Prince Harry hanging out the royal washing for all to see took guts

As fairytale stories go, Prince Harry can claim to have one fit for Shakespeare himself.

Far from being a royalist, I couldn’t care less about the circus that is the royal family, but these days you’d have to be living under a moon rock not to have heard some of the salacious detail spewing forth from the prince’s book, ‘Spare’, which hit the shelves last week.

The ‘spare’ heir to the throne makes Harry, in and of himself, interesting. Unlike his older brother, The King formerly known as Heir, he didn’t walk around seemingly with a broom up his you know what. Harry seemed to be mortal, what with the partying and women and going to a war and all, endeared him to many, even in Ireland, where most take a dim view of the family line that were for eight centuries our oppressors.

Imagine having every facet of your life sanitised, every misstep corrected. Everything from first smile to walking behind your mother’s funeral the source of international conjecture.

Prince Harry had that and more.

His tell-all autobiography (Part I) is grist to the mill for anti royals. It confirms suspicions of a mafia-type autocracy; one in which you cow tow it to the boss (or Queen as the case was), or else!

The benefits are good: you basically flop around and smile and look solemn sometimes and rack up the air miles; enjoying the benefits of being born to a vintage bloodline.

The people, well most of them anyway, get that dazzled look in their eyes as if stardust has infiltrated them, every time you rock up to a function. You never wait in line, have to scrub a toilet bowl, serve a Big Mac, caddy (well you might have to caddy for a celebrity or senior royal).

Life is grand and there’s more grandness to come, forever.

But for the twist. But for the royal who had enough of playing second fiddle in the shadows.

An American girlfriend from non-royal stock threw the cat among the pigeons and slap, wham, bam, you get knocked about by your older brother, told off for being difficult and you’re suddenly out in the cold.

The backstory is engaging, you get approached for a mega bucks deal having realised that the safety net of royal finances is no longer there to protect you and the $500,000-a-pop public speaking engagements are drying up as you tick off state after state.

You sign the book deal; get it written for you, peppered with psychobabble and family drama worthy of the Greeks and The Bard combined and a Sun editor to boot, and hey presto you’re loaded again.

Meanwhile reading through their fingers, and sending emojis of a similar vintage, are the royal family and royalists.

‘How could he?! ‘The nerve!’ ‘It’s your one who put him up to it!’

You can sense the frisson of antipathy frothing all around.

Of course it’s all great craic for us Irish. The newspaper industry will benefit too and Harry, dear Harry, he must be laughing his head off.

But is talk therapy going to work? Sometimes the talker, especially if he is a spare heir, gets a free pass and can embrace victimhood, like Putin, on steroids. ​You’d have to be heartless not to feel for a man who lost his mother the way Harry (and William did) but the way the royals carry on this almost makes them relevant​​​​​.