Presentation Centre gig in County Wexford will be a music highlight

THE Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy will be the venue for what is likely to be a music highlight of the year on Saturday, January 28.

Six-piece rock band Peer Pleasure will be hitting the stage for a home-coming gig following a very successful rock ‘n’ roll escape in Europe.

Anyone who has seen the band live will know what to expect and those unfamiliar with them can be assured they will not forget them.

On the night, they will be joined by some of the most exciting up and coming new bands on the contemporary rock circuit.

VisaFutur is a three-piece band who perform original material with influences from New Wave, Goth and Punk.

Aliens in Caves (aka: Tara ‘Taz’ Ní Chinnéide) whose latest single, ‘Boy Scouts’, is now available to download, will also be performing.

The line-up will be completed by No Hassle. A hard rock band with punk influences, the band was formed in 2018 when the four members met in secondary school and decided to give it a go. No Hassle have just released their debut single, ‘Deception’, on all streaming platforms.

Tickets for the gig are €10 and the doors will open at 6.45 p.m.