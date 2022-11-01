Wexford

Straight Talking Pope wards off evil spirits with talk of the devil, but priests and nuns have urges too

Simon Bourke

Pope Francis attends the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Phoenix Park in Dublin, as part of his visit to Ireland. Expand



The guilt was always there. I may not have been from a religious family, may have barely made it to Mass once a year, but it was always there. And, as my body developed and my thoughts grew curious, it made itself heard above the din. Those thoughts, perfectly natural, human thoughts, came with a disclaimer: This is wrong, this is bad, this is heresy.

To act upon those thoughts, to give into temptation, was to torture one’s soul, to sin and hope for forgiveness. After it was over, after you’d sinned, after you’d answered your body’s call, the guilt kicked in. How wretched you were, how dirty, how soulless. Only a prolonged stint of abstinence could cure you - and sure that would have to end sometime too.

