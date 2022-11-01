The guilt was always there. I may not have been from a religious family, may have barely made it to Mass once a year, but it was always there. And, as my body developed and my thoughts grew curious, it made itself heard above the din. Those thoughts, perfectly natural, human thoughts, came with a disclaimer: This is wrong, this is bad, this is heresy.

To act upon those thoughts, to give into temptation, was to torture one’s soul, to sin and hope for forgiveness. After it was over, after you’d sinned, after you’d answered your body’s call, the guilt kicked in. How wretched you were, how dirty, how soulless. Only a prolonged stint of abstinence could cure you - and sure that would have to end sometime too.

Eventually you grow up and realise there’s nothing to be guilty about, that god isn’t watching, that there probably isn’t any god and, even if there was one, he wouldn’t give a shite about what you get up to on a cold, lonely Monday evening. But it illustrates the power of the Catholic Church, the hold it once had on us, that even in the 1990s it had young lads, and young wans, praying for forgiveness any time their burgeoning sexuality made itself known.

One would hope that today’s generation aren’t similarly burdened, that they don’t have Catholic guilt to contend with as well as everything else. With online pornography, of all manner and description, so readily available, they have enough to contend with.

And they’re not the only ones. According to the chief harbinger of guilt, Pope Francis himself, even priests and nuns are on PornHub these days. In an address to the Vatican the Pope said pornography was a “vice” that impacts so many people, including members of the clergy. While he didn’t reveal whether he himself had gone online for a little peek he did warn that viewing this material “weakens the soul. The devil enters from there: he weakens the priestly heart.”

It used to be ouija boards and satanic rituals, now you can make Old Nick appear just by searching for nudey ladies.

The interesting revelation here isn’t that priests watch porn (although the nun part did come as a surprise), more so that the head of the Catholic Church continues to instil guilt and fear in all those with normal, functioning bodies.

While there is no doubt that the proliferation of online pornography is a very real threat to young, impressionable minds, and that even older, more mature viewers, can become desensitised by its extreme, often brutal, imagery, it’s not quite on a par with devil worshipping - although there is a section for that if you’re so inclined.

Pope Francis’ words relay back to a time even before mine, when priests were, in theory, chaste, when giving yourself to god was a viable career option, and one to be taken seriously. Like I said previously, we’re more enlightened now.

Save for a tiny minority, every single soul upon this earth has sexual urges, and they have them with all the frequency that nature, not god, intended. That includes priests, nuns, cardinals, bishops, archbishops, and yes, even popes. To suggest otherwise, to suggest that giving in to these urges is akin to welcoming the devil into your home helps no-one, certainly not the Catholic Church.

And if Satan does indeed lurk within one’s phone, laptop or tablet, then why not give those priests and nuns something tangible with which to distract themselves. A wife, a husband, a few children, some annoying in-laws. Between the Masses, the kids’ hurling practise, and nights out with the missus, they won’t have time to be on their phone, to let the devil anywhere near their priestly manor.

We’ve established that holy people have urges like us, that they’re not asexual angels transported from the clouds to bring peace and joy to the sinners, surely the next step is to treat them like fully-functioning people and not untouchable deities.

It may take a bit of getting used to, may burn our eyes, our insides, to think of the local priest ‘doing it’ with Mrs Priest. But it can hardly get any worse, can it? And it’s a damn sight better than thinking of their previous methods of addressing those urges.