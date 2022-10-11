Plenty of belly laughs at the launch of inaugural Yellow Belly Comedy Festival in Gorey

People from across the county shared plenty of belly laughs last week as the first night of the Inaugural Yellowbelly Comedy Festival kicked off in Gorey.

The first event, which took place in The 64, was headlined by Kevin McGahern and supported by Shane Clifford with Fiona Frawley. The evening drew a great crown and there were plenty of laughs and interaction with the audience with each of the comedians, according to Norma Quinsey of Love Gorey.

"It was an ideal opportunity to trial an event like this in Gorey and interest has been very strong from the business community in developing this into a larger scale event. It's also great to have more events that we can all look forward to for the month of October,” she said.

Norma expressed her gratitude for the businesses for coming on board and backing the suggestion.

The festival will run every Thursday night in October and moves to The Ashdown Park this Thursday, October 13 with Des Bishop headlining, followed by Emma Doran plus support in The 64 on October 20. The final event of this year's festival will see John Lynn and supports act take to the stage in The Loch Garman Arms. Tickets are for sale from the venues or online. See www.lovegorey.ie for more information.

The Yellow Belly Comedy Festival was a concept created by Love Gorey, The Ashdown Park Hotel, The 64 and The Loch Garman Arms with a view to creating a larger event next year. It was funded through Night-Time Economy Support Scheme 2022 (NTESS 2022) from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.