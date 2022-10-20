Plan to ship Kerry Ukraine refugees to Mayo was cruel and ill conceived

The Green Party is often criticised for being out of touch with the day-to-day realities of life in Ireland, especially in rural parts of the country.

That criticism is frequently unfair and can be based on politics rather than legitimate grievances.

However, in his handling of recent proposals to move 135 Ukrainian refugees from Killarney to Mayo, Green Party Minister Roderic O’Gorman has displayed a shocking level of political naivety about the impact the move would have and the level of opposition it would inspire.

Quite how Minister O’Gorman and his officials at the Department of Children, Equality and Integration thought the proposal to move the Ukrainian group to Connacht would be seen as anything approaching acceptable, is hard to comprehend.

Ever since the Ukraine crisis began with Russia’s invasion last February, the people of Ireland – and to be fair the Government as well – have done everything in their power to help people fleeing Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The people of Ireland have pulled out all the stops to welcome these refugees and the Government has consistently pledged to support them for as long as is needed.

Few doubted the Government’s good intentions and all seemed to be going well until last week when, with just two days notice, the group in Killarney – mainly women and children – were told they were to be evicted from their new home and shipped to the opposite end of the country to try and restart their lives, for a second time.

Given what these people have suffered and what they went through to get to Kerry, the decision seemed breathtakingly cruel.

A month into the new school term children were to be ripped away from their new friends, while many of the refugees who had managed to find work would be forced to start the process all over again.

Very understandably and predictably the news was greeted with utter dismay by the refugees. What may have been less predictable is the level of fierce opposition the news immediately created among the people of Killarney.

The town’s people instantly rallied to their Ukrainian friends’ side and vowed to fight O’Gorman and his Department’s plans.

Under fierce political pressure – particularly from Kerry based Education Minister Norma Foley – Minister O’Gorman performed a dramatic U-turn, one they claimed was impossible only a day earlier, and said the Ukrainian group could stay in Killarney.

It was undoubtedly the right thing to do but it should never have been an issue in the first place and the Department has serious questions to answer about how the fiasco was allowed to unfold in the first place.

There are also questions to be answered about the Department of Children’s failure to account for the impact moving refugees would have on schools that could lose teachers and businesses that would lose staff.

The people of Killarney and Kerry deserve great credit for standing by the Ukrainian Community. Minister O’Gorman deserves considerably less.