Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plan to ship Kerry Ukraine refugees to Mayo was cruel and ill conceived

Editorial Comment

Minister for Children Roderic O&rsquo;Gorman. Expand

Close

Minister for Children Roderic O&rsquo;Gorman.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

The Green Party is often criticised for being out of touch with the day-to-day realities of life in Ireland, especially in rural parts of the country.

That criticism is frequently unfair and can be based on politics rather than legitimate grievances.

Privacy