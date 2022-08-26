PJ Fanning pool tournament at Mary Jo’s raises €3,650 for RNLI

The ‘PJ Fanning Annual Memorial Pool Tournament’ which took place recently in Mary Jo's pub in Larkin's Cross has raised a €3,650 in aid of RNLI Rosslare. The annual event, organised by Matthew Fanning in memory of his late brother PJ, kicked off with 64 competitors and, after an exciting day of competition, that number was whittled down to the two finalists Frankie Lawler, who emerged as the eventual winner, and runner-up Joe Walsh.

Following an auction for signed Wexford and Dublin jerseys, which were modelled by PJ’s daughter Katie, and a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses, Matthew thanked everyone who supported the event either by sponsorship or taking part on the day and then handed over a cheque to Tony Kehoe and Paul McCormack from RNLI Rosslare.

He thanked the RNLI Rosslare crew members for their unstinting work which is carried out 365 days a year by the volunteer crew members not only in Rosslare but around the country, and reminded everyone of how important it was to fundraise for the RNLI as you never know when you will need their services.

The Fanning family also wished to thank everyone at Mary Jo’s for hosting the event and said that next year they hoped to raise funds for Slaney Search & Rescue.