Pink Rock run in Glenmore is a big hit

Eva Comerford from Moincoin and Gareth LLoyd from Wexford. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. From left; Patricia and Aaron Daly from Young. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. From left; 5km male winner Josh O'Coonor from Rosbercon and 5km female winner Catriona Cuddihy from Kilkenny Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Breda Hennessey. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. James Kelly from Casltecomer winner of the 10km race. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. From left; United Striders Thomas Moran, Tomas Harrington, David Kehoe, Brendan Lyng, Scott James and John McGrath. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Thomas Moran. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Trudie Power and Jimmy Murphy. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Scott James from Foulksmills. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Tomas Harrington.. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Craig O'Brien from Ferrybank. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. David Lanigan. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Eamon Bookle. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. David Kehoe. .Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Brendan Lyng. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Adele Walsh from St. Senans club winner of the ladies 10km.. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
24/7/2022 St. Josephs athletic club pink rock run and walk. Maria Griffin. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

One of the favourite races on the running circuit in the south east returned in July after a two-year absence with the Pink Rock 10K road race and 5K family run/walk attracting big crowds to the event.

Located in the beautiful setting of the Pink Rock, Glenmore, the running was competitive with Castlecomer AC athlete James Kelly coming in first in the 10k with an impressive tie of 33:12, followed two seconds later by United Strides AC runner, Scott James.

The fantastic local atmosphere and picturesque South Kilkenny countryside mean that the event is always a big hit with runners and walkers who take part.

Generations of families took part again this year, with great times recorded by people of all ages.

A chip-timed, AAI approved event, the day could not have been such a success without the huge efforts of St Joseph’s AC club members and local volunteers.

There was an incentive for the runners, with top cash prizes for the first three men and women with category prizes for 1st O40, 1st O45, 1st O50, 1st O60 plus team male and female prizes – four to score.

This event incorporates the Kilkenny 10K road championship race.

Everyone enjoyed post-race refreshments will be available at the Albatros Sports Centre.

