Pierce Turner: Whether you’re in Wexford, Dublin or New York, humour is still something we can all agree on

Humour isn’t very funny when it is contrived, or when we have heard the same joke over and over, so it was great to be totally surprised by New York humour.

When I first went to New York, I took great delight in their different sense of humour, it was a pleasant surprise to uncover the different perspective of those who lived in the world’s most famous city. The humour that I had experienced in Wexford was slightly different to the one I encountered in Dublin, and of course New York was different to them both.

Wexford and Dublin were both big on toilet humour and slagging, but slagging was brought to the fore in Dublin, nothing was sacred. If you had bandy legs or a larger than average nose, if you wore glasses or had any kind of a noticeable feature, it was all mercilessly brought to attention. This was especially brutal in a band that was on the road five days a week, with nine blokes in a Transit Van.

Larry Kirwan and I lived in a bedsitter on Belgrave Square in Rathmines, and we were surrounded by other teenagers from the country, it was a culchee haven. Very quickly we all latched on to the Dublin style of slagging. At one point, Larry and I had to call a truce, especially on the pronouncement of newly erupted pimples “That’s a big one you’ve got coming up there now”.

Slagging existed in New York too, but it wasn’t nearly as vicious. It was usually tempered with a look that suggested it wasn’t serious. In Dublin they would never give in, you were expected to come back with another slag that was more vicious than the last. In New York they would often turn it into a backhanded compliment, like “It’s good to see that you have some imperfection”

Naturally humour is devised from the environment that we live in, Wexicans, Dubliners, and New Yorkers have very different things to deal with, and make fun of. Humour isn’t very funny when it is contrived, or when we have heard the same joke over and over, so it was great to be totally surprised by New York humour. One day I was complaining to my guitarist about the new Paul McCartney song at the time ‘Silly Love Songs’ when he dryly replied “Well Paul McCartney says very nice things about you.” So unexpected, and so New York.

I lived in Brooklyn at first, and one evening I went into Manhattan with a bunch of my new friends. “Has everyone got clean underwear on?” asked Bob who was driving “Check! ” everyone yelled.

“Why?” I amusedly asked. “Well if you get hit by a car, you will be taken into hospital where they will cut your clothes off with a scissors and a team of nurses will get to see your underpants.” You may have heard this one by now, it may have travelled. But it’s not something we would make up in Wexford where the chances of being knocked down by a car are a great deal slimmer than in Manhattan’s chaotic traffic.

My mother wrote very entertaining letters to me when that was the only affordable way to communicate. She would try to keep me abreast of Wexford events, and sometimes that included Wexford jokes from the Tops of the Town, I remember one about a guy who couldn’t say the letter I, so he must’ve meant something else when he said someone had shot himself. So innocent really, and again, it say’s a lot about Wexford at a time, when her brother, my uncle Pierce, could clear a room with his performance of the ‘the farting contest’, a gritty rugby monologue. I doubt anyone would be embarrassed by that now. Humour is still something we can all agree on.