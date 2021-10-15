Pierce Turner returns for Christmas gig

Pierce Turner will play his first post-pandemic gig in front of a full live audience at the Wexford Arts Centre on Tuesday, December 23 and tickets are now on sale. The award winning Wexford musician has recorded a new album with guitarist Gerry Leonard who played and co-wrote on David Bowie’s last three albums. Having spent the pandemic trapped in his home like everyone else, Pierce continued to stream performances, mostly with no live audiences.

Then from out of the blue an indie label in New York offered him a new recording contract. Pierce, who had been living in Wexford again, was immediately flown to New York to record an album with Gerry Leonard at the helm. Leonard brought in Tony Shanahan, Patty Smith’s bassist and musical director, and Yuval Lion who plays with David Byrne of Talking Heads on drums. Upon hearing an advance pressing of the album, Hot Press ran an article’ titled “Pierce Turner announces guitar oriented album with Gerry Leonard”

The album, titled Terrible Good will be launched in Manhattan on March 17 at the top New York venue, Joe’s Pub. But before that, Wexfordians will get a chance to experience Pierce Turner’s first live performance with a full audience at The Wexford Arts Centre. Before the pandemic, this was an annual event for Pierce and an event which regularly sold out. For tickets contact The Wexford Arts Centre Box office 053-912-376