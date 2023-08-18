Pierce Turner: Dave was a stocky angel dressed in blue

If you keep doing what you already did, you’ll keep getting what you’ve already got” is a favourite phrase of mine. But I didn’t have that in mind last Thursday when I went to Dublin City for a rehearsal, in fact I was hoping that everything would run as predictably as possible.

It was a glorious sunny day and everything was perfect when I pulled into the first service station on the M11 for a coffee. Fully caffeinated and breathing the fresh morning air through the open window, I began driving back to the exit. What was that flapping sound I wondered? And hoped it wasn’t what I thought it was - discovering soon it was exactly that. When I looked back, the tyre was so flat it looked like it was trying to get out from under the wheel. It was flapping instead of rolling, and I would need to do what I had never done before, big time.

It was something I had seen others do, and knew that it involved taking off the screws and jacking up the car. Was there a spare wheel? I was pretty sure I had glimpsed it once in the boot.

It was beneath that grey felt cover I believed, which was now buried beneath a pair of blue beach chairs, kettle bells, old wellingtons, crumpled gig posters, a set of diesel jump cables (my last car was diesel, this one isn’t) a pair of socks, several colourful bungee chords, and a large useless beach chair that had a cracked frame.

In no mood for finesse, I just gripped the felt by the edge and dragged the whole lot out on the ground. At last, there it was, ensconced in a grey fibre mould, with the world on its shoulders, buried like a long ago coffin; the little spare tyre. The Jack was there also, in its appointed cavity, But no tyre iron to undo the nuts (or screws) holding the wheel in place.

My exasperation was on show for everyone to see now, with tyre marks on my face, and all the crap from the boot spread around me, I was effectively sending out an S.O.S. People began to pity me. A stocky man in blue work clothes walked past, I let him go, he didn’t seem like he could tolerate me. Noticing someone normal at a petrol pump with a Volkswagen, I asked him did he have a tyre iron, “do you have the security nut?” he asked. “The Wha?” “Oh these wheels all have their own unique security nut now” I called home “do we have that?” It was supposed to be in the glove compartment. It wasn’t. My sister Bernie offered to bring it to me from Wexford. The man with the Volkswagen left me in a pool of self pity, and I bravely wished him well as I envied him and other cars heading towards the exit, children peered out at me, looking relieved that they weren’t me.

The man in the blue work clothes came back, “Do you need help?”

Doing my best not to hug him and drown his shirt with pitiful tears, I began telling him about the security nut that was on its way from Wexford with my sister. He was a Dublin truck driver called Dave, on a break from delivering to Enniscorthy.

I had read him wrong before, he was a stocky angel. Bernie arrived with the precious bolt and Dave made short shift of changing the wheel, thank God.

So I did do something different and got something new; a renewed connection to humanity. Self sufficiency lessens our need for others, which can lead to loneliness. By being in trouble, I found out that I wasn’t alone.