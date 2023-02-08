Wexford

Pictures show the range of activities taking place at New Ross school

Ciara Lonergan's 4th class pupils with their handwriting week display. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
3rd class pupils from Bunscoil Rís senior school who will be performing at the Peace Proms in Waterford. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
6th class pupils practicing for their school play 'Pirates of the Currybean'. Expand
Kevin Ring's 6th class pupils practising their acting for their play 'Pirates of the Currybean' with Tomas Kavanagh and Ruth Donoghue from St Michael's Theatre. Expand
Aoife Deevy's 6th class pupils with their handwriting week display. Expand
Shenagh Lynch's 6th class pupils with their handwriting week display. Expand
6th class pupils practicing for their school play 'Pirates of the Currybean'. Expand

David Looby

Among the fun things Bunscoil Rís pupils in New Ross have been getting up to over recent weeks has been their rehearsals for the comedy musical ‘Pirates of the Currybean’.

The 6th Class students have been practicing very hard for their upcoming musical which runs in St Michael's Theatre on February 22 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and the following day at 11 a.m.

Under the production of Tomás Kavanagh along with choreography by Anne Marie Cooney, this is a show that is a feast for the eyes and the ears.

Bunscoil Rís have also placing a particular emphasis on handwriting this year. The school slogan is 'Keep it legible & you'll be incredible'.

This week they are celebrating handwriting by holding a Handwriting Week. The classes will pair up with each other and teach one another how to do cursive handwriting. The children will also have a handwriting competition and take part in Drop Everything & Write (DEW) each day. Finally, every day a Handwriter of the Day will be chosen.

3rd class students are representing Bunscoil Rís in this year's Peace Prom concerts and will perform with 900 other students from schools all across the South East in March in Waterford's SETU Arena.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

