Pictures show record crowds enjoy all the fun at the Adamstown Show

Adamstown show. Holly Whelan from Galbally with her lamb Daisy winner of the the junior handlers competition. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown show. From left; Naoise and Melissa Fenlon from Forth Mountain with pony Twix and Cathy and Ella Rose Roche from Taghmun with pony Jack. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown show. Ella Keating from Clongeen with her lamb Rose competing in the the junior handlers competition. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown show. From left; Cathal, Cora, Emma, Alva and John Donovan from New Ross with ponies Buddy and Scribbles. Photo; Mary Browne

Adamstown show. From left; June and David Parnell, TJ Davis and Bridget Cullen from the Mossy Rock crew from Bunclody with Black face Swiss Valley sheep. Photo; Mary Browne

RECORD crowds enjoyed this year’s Adamstown Show, during which over 300 horses competed, with family fun for all.

The 74th Adamstown Show had it all, including agricultural, horticultural, trade and vintage attractions, horse entries in a variety of classes, sheep entries, home produce, baking, a dog show featuring over 100 canines, flowers, vegetable, craft, needlework, art, photography and much more.

Thousands of people descended on the village for the show which took place on lands kindly donated by the Cullen, Whelan and Redmond families.

Show secretary Patrice Byrne said: “We had a brilliant day. A lot of work went into organising this year’s show which wouldn’t be possible without the kind support of all our sponsors and volunteers on the day. They make all the work worthwhile.”

The show hosted a leg of the Mervue Summer Showjumping Tour, sponsored locally by Cooney Furlongs. In 1st place was Marie Hartley who won on Scart Hill Vendi in a time of 28.81 in a double clear. The race was sponsored by Jason Higgins.

Taylor Peare won on Lissy Egan Jeffrey, owned by her father Pat in a double clear with a tie of 28.20. Rory Aylward came second on the highest place mare, Clonagoose Sky Bouncer, ownedby James Kavanagh. The Grand Prix was won by Brendan Murphy on PNP Rocco, owned by Ashley Stephens, in a time of 29.14, with Francis Connors on Rosemary in second place, in a double clear, with a time of 30.30. The highest paced young rider was James Connors Smyth riding Heldin, achieving a tie of 31.70 in a double clear.

With three showjumping arenas and over 250 competitors, the event had a high standard throughout all classes.

Prizes were also won by children, adults and animals enjoying the various competitions, while spectators watch on.