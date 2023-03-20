Wexford

Pictures show over 700 people hitting the streets for the Great Gorey Run

Members of Croghan AC at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday. Expand
Nancy Kinsella with Annette Cushe, Laura Cushe and Roísin Osborne. Expand
Jack McGrath and Pierce O'Reilly among the attendance at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Jamie Jordan with Charlie O'Sullivan and Ronnie Kirwan. Expand
Mark McGrath, Mary and Des Kennedy were at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
10k runners during the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Athletes of all ages taking part in the 5k run during the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Participants at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Expand
Families pictured in the 5k run during the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Valerie, Cameron, Graham, Caoimhe, Sophia and Anne Dagge participated in the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
The Civil Defence on duty at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Runners in the 5k during the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Claire Gregan with Damien Mooney, Brian Gregan and Colette Byrne. Expand
Paula Foran with Rachel Murphy, Rióna O'Sullivan and Ciara Lyng. Expand
Garda Sgt Michael Hall, Garda Linda Murphy (GGR Committee) and Garda Donal Kelly pictured at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
At the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning were Stephen Knott, Aoife Byrne and Andrew Dunne. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Tracey and Michael Morris participated in the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Sinead Mulcahy with Cllr Andrew Bolger and Leah Maher. Expand
John O'Brien, Matt Wood and Tom O'Donoghue at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
April Finney and Bonnie Rae Fullam were at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Athletes take the hill during the 10k run in the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Demi Bradshaw with Philip Wardock, Joyce Daly and Catherine Wilson. Expand
Demi Bradshaw with Philip Wardock, Joyce Daly and Catherine Wilson. Expand
Kate Sheehan, Brendan Sheehan, Anna Morris, Alex Moris and Deirdre Morris pictured at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Paul and Kevin Brennan were at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
5k runners pictured during the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Caoimhe Byrne and Ella Mulcahy among the runners in the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday morning. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

Members of Croghan AC at the Great Gorey Run in memory of Nicky Stafford on Sunday.

Amy Lewis

Sean Hehir of Croghan Athletics Club was the first to cross the finish line in the ten-mile race at this year’s Great Gorey Run.

Sean’s time of 53 minutes and 33 seconds saw him crowned as the male winner in the ten-mile, with Myles Gibbons of SBR Ferns coming second (55 minutes and 45 seconds) and Paul Brennan of Trent Park RC coming third (59 minutes and 21 seconds). Meanwhile, Katie Wilson of Wexford Marathon Club was the female winner in the ten-mile race, coming in with a time of 1:04’51. She was followed by Clodagh Kelly of Croghan AC (1:08’08) and Lisa Dempsey of Sliabh Bhuide Rovers AC (1:14’05). 

The event saw a huge turnout, with 500 people taking part in the five km race and 200 putting their best foot forward for the 10-mile. In addition to being a positive community event, the run served as a fundraiser for both the club and Defibs4Gorey, with the total amount raised still to be announced.

As runners and walkers got on their feet for the good causes, many of them were thinking of the late Nicky Stafford – former Chairman of Naomh Éanna GAA Club – as this event was held in his memory. This included Nicky’s family members, who either walked or ran the entire route in addition to sponsoring the event.

The other winners of the run were:

5 k.m.

Male Winner - Robin Mooney 16:41 (Sli Cullan A.C)

Male 2nd - Denis Whelan 16:51 (Slaney Olympic A.C)

Male 3rd - Paul Gibbons 18:15 (Sliabh Bhuide Rovers A.C)

Female Winner - Aoife O’Sullivan 22:41 (Inbhear Dee A.C)

Female 2nd - Josephine Killeen 23.34

Female 3rd - Emma Nolan 23:52 (St.Laurence O’Toole)

U16

Winner - DJ Dempsey 18:18 (United Striders A.C)

2nd place - Jack Martin 18:31 (Templemore A.C.)

Organisers of the run wish to thank their sponsors, stewards, guards, Pop-Up Races, Blue Zone Fitness, and all of the runners that took part.

