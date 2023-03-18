Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Pictures show dancers strutting their stuff during Strictly Come Dancing final in Gorey

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney Expand
Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney Expand
Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney. Expand
Molly Darcy and Fionn Ahern were pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Sarah and Pat Cody enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Niall Hempenstall and Priya Daly O'Toole during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Collie O'Doherty and Clodagh Kealy in action. Expand
Great performance from Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Usha Daly O'Toole with Grace Ivanoff and Sophie Ivanoff. Expand
Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
The crowd show their support during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals. Expand
Kenny Dowler and Lauren Masterson doing their Salsa during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Jack Kavanagh and Sinead Cullen during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Doireann Cullen, Aoise Dunning and Megan Cullen enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Linda Kehoe with James Flood and Clodagh Leacy, Judges of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel. Expand
Anthony Masterson and Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night. Expand
Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals. Expand
Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Castletown Liam Mellows Anthony Masterson and Tara Rocks/Kilanerian's Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Full house for the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Fans of Priya and Niall pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Joe Curtis and Aoife McGonigle during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand
Tara Fleming and Olive Jones. Expand
Anthony Byrne and Ollie Gardiner. Expand
Jack McGrath and Pierce O'Reilly among the attendance at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

Close

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney.

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney.

Molly Darcy and Fionn Ahern were pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Molly Darcy and Fionn Ahern were pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah and Pat Cody enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah and Pat Cody enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niall Hempenstall and Priya Daly O'Toole during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Niall Hempenstall and Priya Daly O'Toole during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Collie O'Doherty and Clodagh Kealy in action.

Collie O'Doherty and Clodagh Kealy in action.

Great performance from Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Great performance from Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Usha Daly O'Toole with Grace Ivanoff and Sophie Ivanoff.

Usha Daly O'Toole with Grace Ivanoff and Sophie Ivanoff.

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

The crowd show their support during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals.

The crowd show their support during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals.

Kenny Dowler and Lauren Masterson doing their Salsa during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kenny Dowler and Lauren Masterson doing their Salsa during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jack Kavanagh and Sinead Cullen during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jack Kavanagh and Sinead Cullen during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Doireann Cullen, Aoise Dunning and Megan Cullen enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Doireann Cullen, Aoise Dunning and Megan Cullen enjoyed the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Linda Kehoe with James Flood and Clodagh Leacy, Judges of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel.

Linda Kehoe with James Flood and Clodagh Leacy, Judges of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel.

Anthony Masterson and Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night.

Anthony Masterson and Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night.

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals.

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals.

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rob Murphy and Shauna Owley performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Castletown Liam Mellows Anthony Masterson and Tara Rocks/Kilanerian's Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Castletown Liam Mellows Anthony Masterson and Tara Rocks/Kilanerian's Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Full house for the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Full house for the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fans of Priya and Niall pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Fans of Priya and Niall pictured at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sam Cody and Ava Pierce during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Joe Curtis and Aoife McGonigle during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Joe Curtis and Aoife McGonigle during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Tara Fleming and Olive Jones.

Tara Fleming and Olive Jones.

Anthony Byrne and Ollie Gardiner.

Anthony Byrne and Ollie Gardiner.

Jack McGrath and Pierce O'Reilly among the attendance at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jack McGrath and Pierce O'Reilly among the attendance at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

/

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella. Photo: Ken O'Mahoney

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella proved they were a step ahead of the rest when their performance of the Charleston Cha Cha picked them up first prize at the Strictly Come Dancing Final.

The event, in which members of Tara Rocks GAA and Kilanerin Ballyfad GAA went up against those from Castletown Liam Mellows GAA, saw 14 couples take to the dance floor in the Amber Springs Hotel in the hope of being crowned the winner. While there was an abundance of talent on the night, Castletown Liam Mellows dancers Shane and Roisín won over audience members and judges alike with their energetic moves. 

Shane and Roisín are a couple both on and off the stage. As a long-time Irish dancer, Roisín is no stranger to performing and when she isn’t perfecting her moves, she runs her own business – RK Cakes and Bakes. Meanwhile, Shane is an avid player with the Castletown Liam Mellows hurling and football teams.

Shane and Roisín won their place at the top after securing a place in the final four through a combination of an audience vote and judge selection. The three other couples who made it to the final were Niall Hempenstall and Priya Daly O’Toole (Castletown Liam Mellows GAA); Patrick Fortune and Leah Owley O’Reilly (Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA) and Conor Jones and Olive Curtis (Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA). While Shane and Roisín were chosen as the overall winners and the Castletown Liam Mellows winners, Conor Jones and Olive Curtis were named winners on the Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA side. 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The Strictly Come Dancing final was the culmination of months of practicing and performing for the 28 dancers. In addition to serving as an entertaining community event, it was also an extremely successful fundraiser for both clubs. The event received huge support from both local residents and members of the local business community, with many hairdressers, make-up artists and clothing store owners volunteering their time to ensure all of the performers looked the part on the night.

Privacy