Pictures show dancers strutting their stuff during Strictly Come Dancing final in Gorey

Jack McGrath and Pierce O'Reilly among the attendance at the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Castletown Liam Mellows Anthony Masterson and Tara Rocks/Kilanerian's Brian McDonald were the MC's on the night of the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kenny Dowler and Lauren Masterson doing their Salsa during the Strictly Come Dancing Finals in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Shane Halpin and Roisín Kinsella proved they were a step ahead of the rest when their performance of the Charleston Cha Cha picked them up first prize at the Strictly Come Dancing Final.

The event, in which members of Tara Rocks GAA and Kilanerin Ballyfad GAA went up against those from Castletown Liam Mellows GAA, saw 14 couples take to the dance floor in the Amber Springs Hotel in the hope of being crowned the winner. While there was an abundance of talent on the night, Castletown Liam Mellows dancers Shane and Roisín won over audience members and judges alike with their energetic moves.

Shane and Roisín are a couple both on and off the stage. As a long-time Irish dancer, Roisín is no stranger to performing and when she isn’t perfecting her moves, she runs her own business – RK Cakes and Bakes. Meanwhile, Shane is an avid player with the Castletown Liam Mellows hurling and football teams.

Shane and Roisín won their place at the top after securing a place in the final four through a combination of an audience vote and judge selection. The three other couples who made it to the final were Niall Hempenstall and Priya Daly O’Toole (Castletown Liam Mellows GAA); Patrick Fortune and Leah Owley O’Reilly (Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA) and Conor Jones and Olive Curtis (Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA). While Shane and Roisín were chosen as the overall winners and the Castletown Liam Mellows winners, Conor Jones and Olive Curtis were named winners on the Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA side.

The Strictly Come Dancing final was the culmination of months of practicing and performing for the 28 dancers. In addition to serving as an entertaining community event, it was also an extremely successful fundraiser for both clubs. The event received huge support from both local residents and members of the local business community, with many hairdressers, make-up artists and clothing store owners volunteering their time to ensure all of the performers looked the part on the night.