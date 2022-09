Joe Whelan and Bonnie Kinnard at the Jackson Charity Ball fundraiser in Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford.

It was certainly a night of style at the Jackson Charity Ball in Wexford where a huge crowd gathered to support a very worthy cause.

The Jackson Charity Ball was set up by Sean Kinsella and Michelle Whelen in memory of their late son Jack who died tragically at the tender age of 13.

The aim of the ball is to raise funds to pay for dedicated mental health services for young people in particular.