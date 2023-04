Some of the walkers taking part in Hope & Dream 10 2023.

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Enniscorthy on Sunday morning for the Hope and Dream 10.

The proceeds of the popular race will go to supporting the Hope Centre’s services for clients which include support worker assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , bra and prosthesis fitting, along with all other support groups.

The main sponsor of the race is Enniscorthy Credit Union which recently presented the organisers with a cheque for €10,000.