20/12/2022 Santa at the 3 Bullet Gate. Rosie Bennett photogrpahed with Chip in his christmas costume. Photo; Mary Browne

20/12/2022 Santa at the 3 Bullet Gate photographed with Mia Kelly, Maddie, Zara and Layla Murray. Photo; Mary Browne

20/12/2022 Santa arriving in style at the 3 Bullet Gate with Ollie Donovan. Photo; Mary Browne

20/12/2022 Santa at the 3 Bullet Gate photographed with Kyle and Kallum O'Connell. Photo; Mary Browne

Santa at the 3 Bullet Gate with Thomas Pyne, Sofia Bennett and Ellen Pyne. Photo; Mary Browne

There was great excitement in the Three Bullet Gate in the lead up to Christmas as Santa paid a last minute visit.

The man in red made quite the entrance as he swumg into town arriving on a fire engine.

He had plenty of time to chat to all the boys and girls and doubled checked his naughty or nice list.

Photos by Mary Browne.