Fleur Creed from Enniscorthy, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration from SETU, with Ted Creed.

Martin Malone, who graduated with a Master of Arts, with his wife Brenda from New Ross.

Catherine O’Leary from Camolin, who graduated with a Master of Business, with Terry Doherty.

Corporal Lily Ray from Carlow and Sgt Shelley Kehoe from Oulart the Ballagh, Co Wexford, who graduated with Certificates in Leadership, Management & Defence Studies at SETU’s first conferring ceremony for Defence Forces personnel.

Irina Karpenko from Fethard On Sea, who graduated with a Master of Arts in Leadership in Early Years Education & Care, with her son Alexej.

Richard Spicer from New Ross, who graduated with Bachelor of Science in Energy Management (Buildings), with his wife Reena and daughters Diana and Ophelia.

Amy Cleary from Wexford, who graduated with a Master of Science in Medical Device Regulatory Affairs, with Peter, Sean and Marie Cleary at SETU’s conferring ceremony at the Carlow campus. Photo: Mary Browne

Kenny Doyle from Glynn, Co Wexford, who was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy, together with his children Rose and Ellie and his wife Sinead at the SETU conferring ceremony at its Carlow campus. Photo: Patrick Browne

Connie Murphy from Clonroche, who graduated with a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from SETU, with parents Vera and Andy. Photo: Mary Browne

It was graduation day for a selection of Wexfordians at SETU’s recent conferring ceremony at the university’s Carlow campus.

As our photos from photographers Mary Browne and Patrick Browne show, there was an eclectic mix of graduates from the model county, including a graduate with a Certificate in Leadership, Management & Defence Studies at SETU’s first conferring ceremony for Defence Forces personnel.