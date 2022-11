John Barber (organiser of the event), Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, and Paul Kehoe.

John Barber (organiser of the event), Maree Lyng (AIB sponsors) Paul Kehoe TD who opened the fair and Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor, Borough District of Wexford.

Anthony O Broin and Liam Ryan going through some vintage postcards.

Check out our online gallery of photos from the opening of the Wexford Antique Fair at the Talbot Hotel.

There were all manner of items on display, from vintage postcards to delph and paintings.

Photos were taken by photographer Ger Hore.