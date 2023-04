Niall Crosbie, Jane Crosbie and Antoinette Dupuy at the Kilmore Athletics Club 90th birthday celebration dinner in Mary Barry's. Photos: Ger Hore

Kilmore Athletics Club marked its 90 birthday with a special celebratory dinner at Mary Barry’s Captain bar recently.

Members, supporters and friends gathered on the evening to celebrate Kilmore AC, which has been in existence since 1933.

Check out our online gallery of photos, with photographer Ger Hore capturing all of the fun at the event.