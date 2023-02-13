Pictures of Grandparents’ Day fun at Cushinstown NS

Front: Abbie, Katie and Kaylee Whitty with (back) Amanda Whitty from New Ross, Kathleen Whitty from Carnagh and Leah Whitty.

Pat and Breda Kehoe from Lacken with their grandchildren Éanna and Íde Wall.

Jimmy and Gilda Allen from New Ross with their grandchildren Chiara and Stephen Moylan.

Breda Lyng from Newtown with her grandchildren Cathal and Darragh Moloney at Grandparents' Day at Cushinstown NS. Photos: Mary Browne

Cushinstown NS held its Grandparents Day’ recently, with grandparents converging in the school to meet with their grandchildren and discover more about their learning and creativity. Check out our photo gallery from the day.