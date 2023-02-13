Pictures of Grandparents’ Day fun at Cushinstown NS

Wexford
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Monday, 13 February 2023 | 10.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Breda Lyng from Newtown with her grandchildren Cathal and Darragh Moloney at Grandparents' Day at Cushinstown NS. Photos: Mary Browne
Jimmy and Gilda Allen from New Ross with their grandchildren Chiara and Stephen Moylan.
Paddy Cowman and Kathleen O'Connor from Ballymacar with her grandson Conor Byrne.
Elizabeth and Ned Whitty from Fisherstown, Allanah, Jasmine, Saoirse and Michelle Banville from Carnagh.
Niamh Rossiter with her grandparents Ann and Tony Rossiter from Cassagh.
Pat and Breda Kehoe from Lacken with their grandchildren Éanna and Íde Wall.
Mary Devereux from Cushinstown with her grandaughter Lucy Devereux.
Front: Abbie, Katie and Kaylee Whitty with (back) Amanda Whitty from New Ross, Kathleen Whitty from Carnagh and Leah Whitty.
/
February 13 2023 12:29 PM
Cushinstown NS held its Grandparents Day’ recently, with grandparents converging in the school to meet with their grandchildren and discover more about their learning and creativity. Check out our photo gallery from the day.
A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up