Sarah and Danny Nolan with their grandchildren Brendan Nolan and Noel O'Brien.

Rita and Tom Carroll with their grandchildren Tom and Aidan Carroll.

John O'Brien and Maureen Curran with their grandchildren Aidan Curran, Emma Doyle and John Curran.

Esmee O'Toole and Marianne Rogan at Grandparents Day in Scoil Naomh Bríde. Blackwater. Photos: Ger Hore

Bridget Cloke and Teresa Keane with their grandchild Aaron Cloke.

Ciara O'Neill, Tom Quirke and Terrie Quirke at Grandparents Day in Scoil Naomh Bríde, Blackwater on Friday morning. Photos: Ger Hore

Last Friday, there was a little bit more action than usual at Blackwater NS, with the celebration of Grandparents Day.

Grandparents from the locality gathered to enjoy the special day with their grandchildren, who are pupils at the school.

Check out an eclectic selection of photos from photographer Ger Hore to mark the event.