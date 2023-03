Cllr Mary Farrell and Michael Ryan attended the Buffers Alley GAA Club's dinner dance in the Upton Court Hotel on Friday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Katherina and Sean Doyle at the Buffers Alley GAA Club's dinner dance.

Maria and Bob Butler attended the Buffers Alley GAA Club's dinner dance in the Upton Court Hotel on Friday night. Pic: Jim Campbell

Noeleen and Jason Chawke having fun on the night.

Junior Football Champions 2022 at the Buffers Alley GAA Club's dinner dance in the Upton Court Hotel. Photo: Jim Campbell

Róisin O'Meara, Fiona Cousins, Lauren Murphy, Róisin Egan, Áine Corrigan, Eva Corrigan and Beibhínn O'Brien at the Buffers Alley GAA Club's dinner dance in the Upton Court Hotel. Photos: Jim Campbell

The Upton Court Hotel in Kilmuckridge was the setting for the Buffers Alley GAA Club Dinner Dance recently.

On the night, awards were presented to the 2022 Junior Football Champions, as well as the Under 19 Premier County Champions 2021 and the Under 19 Division 2 Champions from 2021.

Our photographer Jim Campbell was there to capture all of the style at the event.